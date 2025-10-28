《TAIPEI TIMES》 Yani Tseng claims first title in over a decade at 2025 Wistron Ladies Open

Former LPGA world No. 1 Yani Tseng poses with her Wistron Ladies Open on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the TLPGA

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

Former LPGA world No. 1 Yani Tseng （曾雅妮） ended her title drought of more than 10 years by winning the 2025 Wistron Ladies Open on Sunday.

The Taiwanese veteran lifted the trophy at Sunrise Golf & Country Club in Taoyuan, finishing 14 under par with a total of 130 strokes over two rounds, edging out 107 competitors for her first professional championship since 2014.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the Taiwan Ladies Professional Golf Association （TLPGA） and the Ladies European Tour （LET）, was reduced to a 36-hole format with no cut due to inclement weather.

"I finally got a taste of what a championship is like," Tseng said at the 18th green after clinching the emotional victory at home, unable to hold back tears as fellow competitors doused her with water in celebration.

The win on home soil marked the 15-time LPGA Tour champion’s first professional title since the 2014 Taifong Ladies Open in Taiwan, concluding an odyssey that included two hip surgeries, swing adjustments, and a coaching change. In 2024, she even switched her putting hand from right to left in a bid to regain top form.

"I have thought about whether I would stand on the podium again every single day over the past decade," she said, sobbing at the award ceremony. "No matter what lows or difficulties you face, you can keep trying and not give up, just as I did. All bad things will pass."

Now 36, Tseng launched her professional career in 2007 and captured her maiden major victory at the 2008 McDonald’s LPGA Championship at age 18, becoming the first Taiwanese golfer to win an LPGA major title.

By 2012, she had claimed five major LPGA titles and spent 109 weeks at No. 1 in the world rankings. Her dominance helped bring the LPGA Tour to Taiwan for the first time in 2011, where Tseng won the tournament in front of more than 60,000 spectators over four days.

Doubts arose after she failed to win any LPGA Tour events in 2013 and 2014.

On Sunday, Tseng finished the suspended first round with a three-shot lead, but was briefly overtaken by Amelia Garvey of New Zealand. Tseng regained the lead by pulling off five consecutive birdies from the ninth to the 13th holeand held on to the finish.

The title saw Tseng earn the US$200,000 first prize. Garvey finished 10 under par in second place, followed by Ireland’s Lauren Walsh at 9 under.

"I wasn’t sure the scoreboard was correct until the end because I hadn’t been in this position for so long," Tseng said. "I was somewhat off rhythm and a little nervous at the start. I’m really thankful for everyone’s support in helping me achieve this today."

Although Sunday’s turnout was only around 2,000, Tseng told CNA the title was a "huge step" that greatly boosted her confidence and keeps her going. "I’ve waited for over 10 years, I believe things will get better," she said.

"The sun also rises tomorrow. Give yourself hope, and good things will come to us once again," she added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

