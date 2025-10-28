《TAIPEI TIMES》 Jobless rate dips to a 25-year low for September

Jobseekers fill out application forms at a job fair at the Chungyo Department Store in Taichung on Aug. 30. Photo provided by a reader via CNA

STABILIZED MARKET: Despite stronger hiring, rising underemployment pointed to the impact of US tariffs and the global manufacturing softness

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s unemployment rate fell to 3.38 percent last month — the lowest for September in 25 years — as more first-time jobseekers secured employment, although a rise in underemployment highlighted lingering pressure from US trade tariffs, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） said yesterday.

After seasonal adjustments, the jobless rate held steady at 3.35 percent, unchanged from August, indicating that overall labor market conditions have stabilized following the end of the graduation season, the agency said.

The number of unemployed dropped by 8,000, or 2 percent, to 407,000 as recent graduates entered the workforce, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Tan Wen-ling （譚文玲） told a news conference in Taipei.

However, signs of strain remain. The number of underemployed — those working fewer than 35 hours a week for economic reasons — climbed to 129,000, an increase of 8,000, or 6.56 percent, from August, reaching the highest level this year.

“The US tariff policy is still affecting Taiwan’s labor market,” Tan said, adding that manufacturing employment has fallen by about 13,000 from a year earlier, with reciprocal tariffs and global industrial overcapacity dampening orders and constraining hiring in traditional sectors.

If ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington yield more favorable terms, Taiwan’s labor market should remain stable rather than weaken further, she said.

Job losses due to business downsizing, closures or dissatisfaction with previous employment each declined by about 2,000, suggesting a gradual improvement in overall employment conditions, Tan added.

By education level, university graduates recorded the highest unemployment rate at 4.6 percent, followed by 3.27 percent among those with graduate degrees and 2.99 percent among high school or vocational school graduates, DGBAS data showed.

By age group, those aged 20 to 24 had the highest jobless rate at 12.01 percent, while those aged 15 to 19 stood at 9.48 percent, reflecting typical patterns for new entrants to the labor market. The rate for those aged 25 to 29 was 5.71 percent, and 3.37 percent for those aged 30 to 34.

The average duration of unemployment extended to 19.4 weeks, up 0.9 weeks from August, with first-time jobseekers unemployed for an average of 18.5 weeks.

Long-term unemployment — defined as being out of work for more than a year — rose to 49,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous month, but 3,000 fewer than a year earlier.

For the first nine months of the year, Taiwan’s average jobless rate was 3.35 percent, 0.04 percentage points lower than a year earlier, the DGBAS said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

