《TAIPEI TIMES》 Alishan tour train tickets to go on sale from Nov. 18

A steam train on the Alishan Forest Railway is pictured at Jhushan Station in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office

By Lin Yi-chang and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Tickets for maple viewing tours on the Alishan Forest Railway in December are to go on sale on Nov. 18, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office said yesterday.

The “dancing maples” themed steam train tours traverse Chiayi County’s Alishan National Forest Recreation Area and Erwanping （二萬平）, stopping at key stations along the route and several exclusive maple-viewing spots, it said.

There would be performances at Jhushan Station （祝山）, the highest station in Taiwan, and Dueigaoyue Station （對高岳）, the office said, adding that those who join would have an opportunity to view the famous “sea of clouds” at Erwanping.

Five tours are to run on Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and tours are limited to 100 passengers, it said.

Tours reservations are to cost NT$3,100 （US$101）, and would include train tickets, a meal and souvenirs, the office said.

The tours would run on the Steam Locomotive No. 31, a Shay locomotive previously used for the logging industry, the carriages of which are made entirely of Taiwanese cypress, it said.

Ecological photographer Huang Yuan-ming （黃源明）, known for his pictures of the Alishan sea of clouds, is leading the tours, it added.

Passengers would be served a seasonal lunchbox on the return journey, featuring regional delicacies such as handmade bread from the Tsou indigenous community, locally grown pumpkin and wild onion leaves, it said.

Tickets can be booked online at the official Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office’s Web site or Facebook page, with reservations to open at 10am 15 days before each departure date, it said. Bookings can be made at （05） 277-9843 ext. 359.

