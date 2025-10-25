為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Austria resumes recognition of Taiwan-issued driving permit

    2025/10/25 03:00
    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ emblem is displayed at the ministry in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Holders of a Taiwan-issued international driving permit （IDP） can now legally drive again in Austria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） announced yesterday.

    The Austrian transport ministry updated its administrative regulations in October to recognize the validity of IDP issued in Taiwan, MOFA spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei （蕭光偉） said.

    Thanks to continued talks between MOFA, its representative office in Austria, and the Austrian government, anyone presenting a Taiwan-issued permit along with their Taiwan driver’s license can now legally drive in Austria, he added.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） welcomed the move, saying that the ministry will coordinate with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to promptly restore reciprocal treatment for holders of Austrian-issued IDP, the spokesperson said.

    Citing Lin, Hsiao said the reciprocal measure is expected to boost business and tourism between Taiwan and Austria and strengthen exchanges and friendly ties between their peoples.

    In May last year, MOFA was notified by the Austrian government that it would no longer accept Taiwan-issued driving permits, after Taiwanese travelers reported they were unable to use them in Austria.

    In a Facebook post, the Taiwanese representative office in Austria at the time did not say if the Austrian government provided reasons for its decision, but noted it was working to resolve the issue ahead of the upcoming peak summer travel season.

    Before the issue was resolved, MOFA said the government would suspend accepting Austrian-issued IDPs in Taiwan.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

