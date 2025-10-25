為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hog farms test negative for African swine fever virus, concerns remain

    2025/10/25 03:00
    Minister of Agriculture Chen Junne-jih speaks at a press conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    Minister of Agriculture Chen Junne-jih speaks at a press conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Inspections of nearly 80 percent of hog farms yielded no new cases of African swine fever after a recent infection was reported in Taichung, but the situation remains "tense" due to the virus’s 15-day incubation period, Minister of Agriculture Chen Junne-jih （陳駿季） said yesterday.

    The first round of screening included 40 farms linked to the site in Taichung’s Wuci District （梧棲）, which on Tuesday reported the country’s first confirmed case of African swine fever since 2005, Chen told a press conference.

    Confirming the infection as African swine fever, Chen said a single round of testing may be insufficient, given the incubation period for African swine fever is 15 days.

    "In other words, we are now entering a more tense phase," he added.

    Chen, who heads the Central Emergency Operation Center （CEOC） handling the infection, said that nationwide testing of hog farms is expected to be completed by Sunday, adding that the authorities could refine monitoring efforts if necessary.

    The government has imposed a 15-day ban on slaughtering, transporting, and feeding pigs with kitchen waste to prevent the potential spread of the disease, measures that are disrupting the operations of food providers and hog farmers.

    Chen said the CEOC based in Taichung will review the implementation and impact of the measures on a daily basis, with discussions held every five days to determine if any change is necessary.

    The case also sparked debate over whether kitchen waste should be banned as a feed source, with some, including the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, criticizing President William Lai （賴清德） for opposing such a ban when he was premier in 2018.

    Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan （張麗善） of the KMT said on Wednesday she imposed a ban on using kitchen waste as hog feed in late 2018, amid the African swine fever outbreak in China, because it exposed local farms to the risk of contagion.

    Responding to the criticism, Lai countered yesterday that most local government heads opposed a full ban during a meeting held at the time.

    Consequently, the government set a rule that allows local governments to continue using kitchen waste to feed hogs only if they meet hygiene standards by heating the waste above 90°C for more than an hour, according to Lai.

    He also argued that the policy effectively prevented the possible spread of the virus through improperly managed kitchen waste.

    Given that local governments are in charge of issuing related recycling licenses, the central government respects their decisions regarding the use of kitchen waste as hog feed, Chen said.

    However, the ministry is willing to gather information on international practices on recycling kitchen waste into feed, rather than simply using raw and unprocessed waste for hogs, Chen said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播