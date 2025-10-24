《TAIPEI TIMES》 Registration for NT$10,000 to open on Nov. 5

Yuan holds a news conference Thursday night to announce detailed scheme for distributing the NT$10000 cash handouts. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

People can preregister to receive their NT$10,000 （US$324.52） cash distributed from the central government on Nov. 5 after President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday signed the Special Budget for Strengthening Economic, Social and National Security Resilience, the Executive Yuan told a news conference last night.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The special budget, passed by the Legislative Yuan on Friday last week with a cash handout budget of NT$236 billion, was officially submitted to the Executive Yuan and the Presidential Office yesterday afternoon.

People can register through the official Web site at https://10000.gov.tw to have the funds deposited into their bank accounts, withdraw the funds at automated teller machines （ATMs） of designated financial institutions and Chunghwa Post, or collect it at postal office counters during business hours.

Specific groups can receive direct deposits to their existing accounts without needing to register, while inmates in correctional facilities would receive the handout through lists prepared by the Ministry of Justice.

In specific areas, including Pingtung County’s Shihzih Township （獅子）, Hualien County’s Wanrong Township （萬榮） and Taitung County’s Jinfong Township （金峰）, local police stations or substations would distribute the handouts.

The preregistration of the cash handout program is to begin on Nov. 5, while registration would officially open on Nov. 10, the Executive Yuan said.

Distribution of the funds is to start on Nov. 12. Those who wish to collect funds from ATMs or postal office counters can do so on Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 respectively.

The registration and collection of the funds would end on April 30 next year. For babies born between April 1 and April 30, parents can pick up their funds by May 22.

For more information visit http://10000.gov.tw or call the service hotline at 1988, which would be activated at 8:30am today.

People who are eligible to receive the cash include Republic of China （ROC） citizens; stateless nationals with residence permits; foreign nationals with permanent residence permits; spouses of ROC nationals from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and countries who have obtained residence permits; and government personnel assigned abroad for official duties and their family members who hold ROC nationality.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法