為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Obesity top reason for military service exemption: ministry

    2025/10/24 03:00
    Soldiers hold guns during a military drill in an undated photograph. Photo: Liu Yong-yun, Taipei Times

    Soldiers hold guns during a military drill in an undated photograph. Photo: Liu Yong-yun, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The main reason for military service exemptions in Taiwan over the past decade has been obesity, the Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday, amid recent scandals over conscription evasion.

    About 16 percent of eligible men, or about 17,000, were exempted from compulsory service last year, the Department of Conscription Administration （DCA） said.

    Over the past years, 30 percent of the exemptions had been due to obesity, the DCA said.

    Other common reasons included low intelligence aptitude scores, flat or deformed feet, irregular heartbeat and mental health conditions, it said.

    The information was released amid a probe into allegations that multiple entertainers have fraudulently evaded military conscription.

    Earlier this week, four actors or singers were questioned for allegedly evading military conscription. They were released on bail after they admitted to paying for falsified medical reports.

    Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang （劉世芳） said fake medical certificates citing high blood pressure to evade military service were “very common,” adding that other fake health reasons included psychiatric disorders, an inflammatory spinal disease related to arthritis, and a lung condition known as pneumothorax.

    The interior ministry and the Ministry of National Defense are reviewing the criteria for military fitness classification, the DCA said.

    Under the current rules, men with a body mass index of more than 35 qualify for exemption, the officials said, adding that the government is considering raising that threshold to 45.

    In Taiwan, all eligible male citizens must enter military service for at least one year, usually around the age of 18, according to the Act of Military Service for Officers and Non-commissioned Officers of the Armed Forces （陸海空軍軍官士官服役條例）.

    From 2013 to 2023, compulsory military service was reduced to four months, and the exemption rate was about 20 percent to 25 percent, officials said.

    When Taiwan reverted to the one-year requirement, the exemption rate dropped to 16 percent, but that was still higher than the ideal, they said.

    From January to August this year, obesity again topped the list of exemption reasons, followed by foot deformities, irregular heartbeat, low cognitive scores and neurosis, data showed.

    From 2015 to last year, 2,146 people were prosecuted for leaving Taiwan without approval to avoid conscription, while 572 were charged with intentionally injuring themselves or falsifying medical records to alter their eligibility.

    Of those 572 cases, 125 reached the courts, with 94 resulting in prison terms of less than six months and one receiving a sentence of up to two years, data showed

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播