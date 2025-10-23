為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》US has assured Taiwan over Xi meeting: minister

    2025/10/23 03:00
    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-song, Taipei Times

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-song, Taipei Times

    TRUMP AT APEC:The government is monitoring the developments and has contingencies in place ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea, Lin Chia-lung said

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The US has given Taiwan assurances that its interests would not be harmed when US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） meet next week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said yesterday.

    “The US side has repeatedly told us that it remains steadfast in its support for Taiwan and that its exchanges with China will not harm Taiwan’s interests,” Lin told lawmakers at a meeting at the legislature in Taipei.

    He did not disclose which US government units or officials had given the assurance, nor did he offer any further details after lawmakers asked whether he was worried that Taiwan could be used as a bargaining chip in the meeting between the leaders of the world’s two superpowers.

    The US has the Taiwan Relations Act, according to which it makes available defense items and services to help Taiwan maintain its self-defense capability, Lin said.

    The government is closely monitoring the latest developments and has all contingencies in place ahead of the meeting between Trump and Xi on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea next week, he said.

    On Sunday, Trump told reporters that “rare earths, fentanyl, soybeans and Taiwan” are some of the divisive topics that would be discussed when he meets with Xi.

    Asked on Monday by a reporter whether the US might adjust its position on Taiwanese independence to reach a trade deal with China, Trump said: “We’re going to be talking about a lot of things. I assume that [Taiwan] will be one of them, but I’m not going to talk about it now.”

    Meanwhile, a delegation headed by presidential adviser Lin Hsin-i （林信義） is to attend the APEC summit, where it would highlight Taiwan’s expertise and experience in artificial intelligence, one of the themes of the summit, the foreign minister said.

    The delegation would also make a presentation related to Taiwan’s low birthrate, he said.

    In addition, the government is arranging bilateral and multilateral meetings with representatives of APEC member states on issues of mutual interest, Lin Chia-lung said.

    The delegation would have “natural exchanges” on the sidelines of the summit with US representatives, including those in charge of bilateral tariff negotiations, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

