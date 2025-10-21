《TAIPEI TIMES》 Fraud makes up more than one-third of criminal cases

Stacks of New Taiwan dollar notes are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Kuan-bei, Taipei Times

Fraud comprised 34.73 percent of all criminal cases in the past year, with a total of 224,290 cases recorded from September last year to August, Ministry of the Interior （MOI） data released yesterday showed.

In a special report to the legislature — alongside the National Police Agency, National Security Bureau and the Ministry of Justice — the MOI vowed to continue to efforts toward eliminating fraud, organized crime, drug trafficking and illegal firearms.

A total of 645,790 criminal cases were reported in the one-year period, it said.

The ministry’s priority is to combat fraud, including online and telephone scams, it said.

It employs a range of tactics, including tracking and blocking fraudulent financial transactions, seizing illegal profits, identifying potential victims and educating the public to raise awareness of fraud prevention, the MOI said.

The goal is to reduce the likelihood of someone falling victim to scams, as well as limiting losses, it said.

It also vowed to systematically target organized crime gangs running fraud operations, particularly gang leaders, key members and groups that recruit minors.

Authorities use a three-step program to dismantle the organizations, cut off their financial sources and eliminate industries that sustain gang operations, it added.

Regarding drug trafficking, the ministry said it is entering the third phase of its New Generation Anti-Drug Strategy, aimed at introducing technology into drug enforcement efforts, bolstering international cooperation, tightening border controls and deepening community-based anti-drug operations.

The ministry also said it is cracking down on drug dealing among young people and on college campuses, and addressing a growing issue of people driving under the influence of etomidate — a Class 2 drug often used to make “zombie vapes” — using rapid tests to detect the drug in saliva.

Separately, modified firearms remain the main source of illegal firearms in Taiwan, the MOI said.

Police conduct comprehensive inspections, and ban replica guns and key gun components to prevent modification, it said.

Nationwide gun sweeps would continue to eliminate illegal possession, it added.

An annual survey by the National Police Agency showed that 91.78 percent of respondents said they are satisfied with security in their communities, a figure that has remained above 90 percent for the third consecutive year, the MOI said.

