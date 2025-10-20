《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan wins Panettone World Championship in Italy

Members of Team Taiwan hold up their trophy and display the Republic of China flag after winning the Panettone World Championship in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from the Taipei Representative Office in Milan’s Facebook page

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has won the 2025 Panettone World Championship in northern Italy, with cheers erupting and Republic of China flags waving at the venue when the announcement was made Saturday.

The Panettone, a traditional Italian Christmas sweet bread and fruitcake known for its intricate preparation, was the centerpiece of the world championship held from Oct. 13 to 18 in Verona and Milan, attracting top bakers from around the globe.

The competition, which gathers master pastry chefs, is considered a top-tier international event for artisanal Panettone, showcasing the highest standards of craftsmanship, according to a Facebook post by Taiwan’s representative office in Italy.

At this year’s event, the Taiwanese team not only won the overall championship title but also took first place in the “Classic Panettone” and “Chocolate Panettone” categories.

The team, coached by Giovanna Chen （陳詩絜）, comprised three pastry chefs--Lai I-chun （賴怡君）, Tsai Yueh-chun （蔡約群） and Yang Shih-chun （楊世均）. They impressed judges and the audience alike with their mastery of natural yeast fermentation, refined flavors, and innovative ingredient combinations, becoming a highlight of the competition, according to the representative office.

Lin Tsan-nan （林讚南）, head of Taiwan’s Milan office, attended the event along with several other overseas Taiwanese supporters, waving national flags and cheering for the team.

Lin also conveyed congratulatory messages from President Lai Ching-te （賴清德） and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） in recognition of the team’s achievement.

