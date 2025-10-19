為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taroko barrier lake’s flooding risk lower: agencies

    2025/10/19 03:00
    Water from the Liwu River barrier lake overflows through the entrance of Jin Heng Tunnel in Hualien County yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency’s Hualien office

    Water from the Liwu River barrier lake overflows through the entrance of Jin Heng Tunnel in Hualien County yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency’s Hualien office

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The risk of flooding in Taroko National Park was reduced early yesterday, as water from the Liwu River （立霧溪） barrier lake began flowing back into its original channel, local authorities said.

    The lake had filled up to its capacity of 2.7 million tonnes of water due to recent heavy rains, and an overflow could have hit downstream villages, roads and bridges.

    Engineers plan to use excavators during the day to carefully breach parts of the landslide dam and direct the remaining water downstream, said the Directorate General of Highways （DGH）, and the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency’s Hualien Office.

    Images from the DGH showed that at about 2:30am, water from the barrier lake had overflowed onto the west entrance of Jin Heng Tunnel （靳珩隧道） on Provincial Highway No. 8, and flowed through the tunnel and eventually rejoined the Liwu River, bleeding off overflow and significantly reducing the threat to downstream areas.

    By 6am, the flow had stabilized, with water visibly draining along both sides of the road back into the riverbed, the office said.

    To ensure long-term safety, three excavators are to be deployed along the old Highway No. 8 to excavate near the upper edge of the dam and create a controlled drainage channel, said Huang Chun-tse （黃群策）, head of the Hualien office.

    A disaster prevention team from National Cheng Kung University specializing in landslide dams arrived on-site yesterday morning to conduct detailed measurements and data collection.

    The team is reassessing the dam’s structure and potential impact zones to provide real-time safety assessments for the park and nearby settlements, the office said.

    However, as a red alert remains in effect, Taroko National Park remains closed until authorities confirm that conditions are fully secure, the park administration said.

    A barrier lake forms when debris from an earthquake, heavy rainfall or a landslide blocks a river and creates a natural dam. Such natural dams are often loosely structured, making them prone to erosion and collapse, especially as water accumulates, potentially causing catastrophic damage downstream, as was the case in the deadly flooding that occurred in Hualien County’s Guangfu Township （光復） last month.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播