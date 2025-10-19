《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai reiterates commitment to peace

President William Lai speaks at a ceremony in Kaohsiung to exonerate people persecuted during the nation’s authoritarian era. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

‘TRUE PEACE’:Peace cannot be achieved through a single agreement, but through enhancing defenses to deter war and preparedness to avoid war, the president said

By Ge You-hao / Staff reporter

Peace is Taiwan’s goal, but it cannot be achieved through a single agreement, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday, adding that defending the Republic of China （ROC） must begin with safeguarding Taiwan, as the ROC can only exist if Taiwan exists.

Lai made the remark in an address at a ceremony in Kaohsiung, during which he presented certificates to restore the reputation of victims of the state during the nation’s authoritarian period.

Under the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） authoritarian rule, martial law was declared on May 20, 1949, and lasted for 38 years, Lai said.

During that dark period, the state apparatus did not protect the public, but instead persecuted them and violated their human rights, resulting in many being imprisoned or killed, he added.

“How fortunate Taiwan is to have transitioned into a democratic era,” Lai said.

“Over the past few decades, democratic Taiwan has become clearly defined on the international stage by its 23 million people,” he said. “Taiwan has become a beacon of democracy in Asia, enjoying a life of freedom and democracy.”

“We must not forget the past. In the future, certificates of restored honor must continue to be issued to those affected, and such tragedies must never be allowed to happen in Taiwan again,” he added.

As president and the commander-in-chief of the nation’s armed forces, Lai said he is responsible for protecting the nation and the safety of its people.

Although there are differences in national identity in Taiwan, one fundamental principle must be upheld, which is that “the ROC can only exist if Taiwan exists,” Lai said.

He reiterated his commitment to upholding the democratic and free constitutional system, as well as the fact that the ROC and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other, and to firmly safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty.

“Taiwan must use democracy as its compass, and peace as its beacon,” Lai said.

“While it is important to have ideals about peace, we must not harbor illusions,” he said.

“Peace cannot be achieved through a single agreement. Believing that signing a peace agreement will bring peace is wishful thinking,” Lai said. “That is false peace, and accepting China’s so-called ‘1992 consensus’ or ‘one China’ principle will not bring peace either.”

“Peace must be built on a foundation of strength,” he said, adding that only by bolstering national defense and enhancing defensive capabilities could Taiwan achieve true peace “through deterrence to prevent war, and preparedness to avoid war.”

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

