    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》EU urges peace in Taiwan Strait

    2025/10/18 03:00
    Members of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the People’s Republic of China and their Chinese counterparts pose for a photograph in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: screen grab from the European Parliament Delegations’ Web site

    Members of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the People’s Republic of China and their Chinese counterparts pose for a photograph in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: screen grab from the European Parliament Delegations’ Web site

    Staff writer

    Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are in the interest of the EU and the world, members of the European Parliament’s China delegation said on Thursday.

    The remarks were made in a statement issued by the Bureau of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the People’s Republic of China （PRC） after a meeting in Brussels, the first EU-China meeting of parliamentarians since 2018.

    “The European side emphasized that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are in the interest of the EU and the world, and stressed that the EU rejects any unilateral change to the status quo, particularly through force or coercion,” the statement said.

    “The EU will continue to pursue close cooperation with Taiwan within the framework of its one China policy,” it said. “Furthermore, the European side rejected any distortion or misrepresentation of facts, particularly with regard to UN Resolution 2758.”

    Resolution 2758 was adopted by the 26th UN General Assembly in 1971, and Beijing has used it as the basis to claim sovereignty over Taiwan.

    It resulted in Taiwan, or the Republic of China, losing its seat at the UN to the PRC. Taipei has since been excluded from participating in the UN and its affiliates.

    Washington has repeatedly accused Beijing of making “coercive efforts” to exclude Taiwan from the international community with the “misuse” of UN Resolution 2758.

    According to the Chinese position, Resolution 2758 sees the PRC as the “sole legal government representing the whole of China,” including “the Taiwan region.”

    Taiwan has refuted that position, saying the resolution does not state that Taiwan is part of China, nor does it give the PRC the right to represent Taiwan in the UN.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

