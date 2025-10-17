《TAIPEI TIMES》US bills aimed at deepening ties vital: AmCham

A person waves a Taiwanese flag in front of a US flag in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

‘CONFIDENCE BOOSTER’: The combined effect of the proposed bills would improve Taiwan’s defense posture and give it additional diplomatic space, the chamber said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

A series of US government actions aimed at deepening ties with Taipei and expanding its participation in international organizations are important for regional stability and investor confidence, the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan （AmCham） said yesterday in a statement published on its Web site.

The business group said it supports a hearing scheduled for Wednesday next week by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which would review several pieces of Taiwan-related legislation designed to boost its security, economic links and its role in the global community amid rising tensions with China.

“The bipartisan initiatives reflect a growing recognition in Washington of Taiwan’s strategic and economic importance,” AmCham said, adding that their passage would help reinforce stability in the Indo-Pacific region and bolster confidence in the rules-based international order.

The chamber also welcomed US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s comments urging Taiwan’s participation in the technical work of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Duffy’s remarks align with its long-standing advocacy for Taipei’s inclusion in international aviation forums, it said, adding that safety and technical collaboration “should transcend politics.”

“Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration manages one of the busiest flight information regions in Asia, overseeing more than a million flights annually,” AmCham said. “Its expertise and responsible oversight are integral to the safety and efficiency of global aviation.”

AmCham, which represents more than 500 international and local member companies, said that it also backs the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026, which reaffirms US support for Taiwan’s self-defense and participation in multilateral institutions.

Next week’s hearing would consider four major bills, including the Providing Our Regional Companions Upgraded Protection in Nefarious Environments Act, which would accelerate US arms sales to Taiwan by granting it “NATO Plus” treatment, and the Taiwan International Solidarity Act, which says that Taiwan’s international status cannot be changed without the consent of its people.

In addition, the Deter PRC Aggression Against Taiwan Act would establish a framework for coordinated economic and financial responses to Chinese coercion, while the US-Taiwan Partnership in the Americas Act aims to expand Taipei’s diplomatic and trade ties across Latin America and the Caribbean.

AmCham said the combined effect of the proposed legislation would improve Taiwan’s defense posture, broaden its diplomatic space and deepen economic cooperation — outcomes it described as “essential to maintaining investor confidence and regional prosperity.”

The chamber urged the US Congress and the White House to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the legislation, adding that it is ready to work with policymakers in Taipei and Washington to advance the objectives, and ensure that Taiwan remains a “strong and trusted partner in the international community.”

