《TAIPEI TIMES》 Minimum wage hike, bonuses lift average earnings

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Average wages in Taiwan climbed in August, lifted by higher base pay and robust bonuses in the technology sector, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） said yesterday.

The average regular monthly wage stood at NT$48,098 （US$1,564）, up 2.92 percent from a year earlier, while total monthly earnings — including bonuses and overtime pay — averaged NT$61,646, an increase of 4.38 percent, the DGBAS said.

For the first eight months of the year, the average regular wage reached NT$47,709, up 2.98 percent, the fastest growth in 25 years, DGBAS data showed.

Census Department Deputy Director Tan Wen-ling （譚文玲） attributed the steady gains to minimum wage hikes and corporate salary adjustments.

After adjusting for inflation, real regular wages rose 1.12 percent and real total wages increased 2 percent, the largest gains in five and seven years respectively, as consumer prices moderated.

While averages can be skewed by high earners, the median regular wage — a better indicator of typical pay — was NT$38,217, up 2.79 percent from a year earlier.

The real median regular wage rose 0.94 percent, still signaling a modest improvement, Tan said.

By industry, the highest-paying sectors in the first eight months were finance and insurance at NT$77,300, followed by publishing, audiovisual and information services at NT$69,481, and professional, scientific and technical services at NT$58,152, the agency said.

At the lower end, accommodation and food services averaged NT$32,100, and other service industries averaged NT$36,620 — both below the overall average, reflecting a high share of nonstandard employment.

In manufacturing, the median regular wage was NT$36,500, rising to NT$46,000 in electronic components, underscoring the pay gap between the tech and traditional industries, Tan said.

Average total working hours in August reached 172.4 hours, including 8.8 hours of overtime, which generated NT$2,404 in extra pay — a 3.75 percent increase from a year earlier, she said.

Overtime in manufacturing averaged 17.3 hours, marking 15 consecutive months of growth, while the electronic components sector posted 29.6 hours — a 45-year high — fueled by strong demand for consumer electronics used in artificial intelligence applications, Tan said.

In contrast, overtime in auto parts and base metal manufacturing declined by two to three hours from a year earlier, as trade friction between the US and China and tariffs weighed on traditional industries, she added.

From January to August, the number of employees reached 8.51 million, edging up 0.79 percent year-on-year. The accommodation and food services sector recorded the largest gain, adding 18,000 workers, followed by healthcare and social work services, which added 11,000.

In August, the labor market saw an entry rate of 2.41 percent and an exit rate of 2.35 percent, indicating continued labor mobility.

Among those who left their jobs, retirees accounted for 4.8 percent, while about 74 percent had worked for less than three years, suggesting that short-term employment remains prevalent.

