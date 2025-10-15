為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-executive of airline indicted over spying

    2025/10/15 03:00
    The main entrance of the High Prosecutors’ Office in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    MAC TARGET: An airline executive was allegedly recruited by Chinese agents to hand over information about MAC-commissioned projects, prosecutors said

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    A former airline executive has been indicted for allegedly attempting to bribe an official at the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） to obtain business secrets, the High Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement yesterday.

    The suspect, surnamed Chiao （喬）, was an EVA Airways representative in China from 2022 to last year, Chinese-language media reported.

    Chiao was allegedly recruited by a Chinese intelligence agency to hand over information about external research projects commissioned by the council, which are classified as business secrets, the statement said.

    Chiao attempted to bribe a MAC official with NT$100,000 provided by the Chinese agency in exchange for the confidential information, but the offer was rejected, prosecutors said.

    The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau received a tip about the case and asked the office to conduct further investigations, the statement said.

    Prosecutors were granted a warrant to search Chiao’s residence and summoned him for questioning, it said.

    Following the conclusion of the investigation on Monday, prosecutors indicted Chiao for allegedly attempting to obtain government secrets and developing an espionage network in Taiwan on behalf of Chinese political parties and military or administrative agencies, as well as attempting to bribe a civil servant, contravening the National Security Act （國家安全法） and the Anti-Corruption Act （貪污治罪條例） respectively, the statement said.

    Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） told reporters at the legislature in Taipei that the military must improve training to counter infiltration and intelligence-gathering efforts by Chinese spies, and fully enforce the government’s security clearance system.

