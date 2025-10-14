《TAIPEI TIMES》 New Zealand opens e-Gate services for Taiwanese

People line up in front of check-in counters at Auckland Airport on Aug. 28 last year. Photo: Bloomberg

/ Staff writer, with CNA

New Zealand yesterday became the eighth country to open its e-Gate service to Taiwanese biometric passport holders, two ministries said.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in separate statements said that they had been working with New Zealand’s immigration agency to make the service possible.

Taiwanese biometric passports holders traveling to New Zealand for leisure, business or educational purposes can now use the e-Gate upon arrival, the ministries said.

However, travelers still need to complete the New Zealand Traveler Online Declaration form at least 24 hours before entering the country to obtain e-Gate access, they said.

New Zealand is the eighth country to grant e-Gate access to Taiwanese passport holders, after South Korea, Australia, Italy, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia and the US.

In line with Taiwan’s policy of reciprocal e-Gate use, plans are underway to provide the same service to holders of New Zealand biometric passports by next month or December, the ministries said.

Annual travel between Taiwan and New Zealand averages about 60,000 people, they said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法