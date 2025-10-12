《TAIPEI TIMES》 Asteroid named ‘Hengchun’ after area in Pingtung

A model of the asteroid Hengchun is displayed at the Pingtung County Library yesterday. Photo: CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

National Central University （NCU） yesterday announced that an asteroid it discovered has been officially named “Hengchun” （恆春）, coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Pingtung County township.

請繼續往下閱讀...

NCU Vice President Chen Wen-yih （陳文逸） during a news conference at the Pingtung County Library described the asteroid’s naming as “a permanent gift to Hengchun, visible to the world,” highlighting the township’s rich history, culture and community.

The asteroid, previously designated 724875, was discovered on Aug. 29, 2008, and officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union this year after more than a decade of observation, Chen said.

Chen said he hoped that when people see the asteroid in the sky, they would remember the stories of the land it represents and Taiwan’s contributions to astronomy.

The asteroid bearing Hengchun’s name would inspire children from the township to “chase their dreams and explore new frontiers,” he added.

Pingtung County’s Transportation and Tourism Development Division thanked NCU for the tribute and pledged to continue promoting astronomical tourism through tour guide training, “dark sky-friendly” business certification and large stargazing events.

“Hengchun” is the third asteroid to be named after a Pingtung location, following “Pingtung” in 2006 and “Kenting” in 2009.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法