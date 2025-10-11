為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Padres sign 18-year-old Taiwanese

    2025/10/11 03:00
    San Diego Padres chief executive officer Erik Greupner, left, and Su Lan-hong pose for a photograph at a signing ceremony for the Taiwanese right-handed pitcher at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Flight International Co

    San Diego Padres chief executive officer Erik Greupner, left, and Su Lan-hong pose for a photograph at a signing ceremony for the Taiwanese right-handed pitcher at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Flight International Co

    Staff writer, with CNA, LOS ANGELES

    The San Diego Padres club on Thursday announced that it had signed 18-year-old Taiwanese right-hander Su Lan-hong.

    Su has been assigned to the Padres Brown, the team’s affiliate in the Dominican Summer League, and is to wear the No. 11 jersey — the same number as Padres star pitcher Yu Darvish, who Taiwanese media have reported is Su’s idol.

    Photographs released by the Padres on Thursday showed Su being welcomed into the organization by Darvish and team general manager A.J. Preller at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

    Su was signed under the team’s international bonus pool program and is set to begin his climb through the Padres’ system next year.

    “We’re excited to add Su to the organization and look forward to helping him achieve his dream of becoming a major-league pitcher,” Padres scouting director Chris Kemp said in a statement. “Scouting him over the years has been a team effort, but recent looks from Po-hsuan Keng [former Taiwan player Keng Po-hsuan], Trevor Schumm [a scout] and Dave Post [Padres official] cemented our belief in Su as both a pitcher and teammate.”

    Su’s signing marks the first time the southern California-based club has added a Taiwanese player to its roster since the signing of Sung Wen-hua in 2016.

    Standing 1.88m tall, Su graduated from Kaohsiung Municipal Sanmin Senior High School.

    He served as the closer for Taiwan’s U-18 national team at the World Cup in Okinawa, Japan, last month, posting a 2.46 ERA while holding opponents to a .192 batting average. He struck out 14 batters and walked three over 7-1/3 innings.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播