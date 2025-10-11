為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Hospitals across the nation welcome new National Day babies

    2025/10/11 03:00
    Doctor and nurses hold “National Day babies” born yesterday at a hospital in Hsinchu City. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government

    Doctor and nurses hold “National Day babies” born yesterday at a hospital in Hsinchu City. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Hospitals across the nation celebrated the birth of babies born yesterday, Taiwan’s National Day.

    Among them was a baby born at Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital in Taipei to a woman surnamed Weng （翁）, who is in her 30s.

    “I did not pick the date on purpose, as babies born on this day do not come with a lifetime of perks,” Weng said with a laugh.

    As of noon yesterday, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City had reported eight “National Day babies,” while Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital recorded two. Mackay Memorial Hospital and Cathay General Hospital each reported five births.

    Shin Kong hospital said it had already welcomed four babies and two more were expected later yesterday.

    Lee Wei-chun （李維鈞）, director of Shin Kong’s high-risk pregnancy center, discouraged parents from scheduling caesarean deliveries just to deliver on an auspicious date.

    Staffing levels are also typically lower during holidays and medical resources should be reserved for those in genuine need, Lee said.

    Da Chien General Hospital in Miaoli County said it welcomed five newborns yesterday, including two pairs of twin boys delivered by caesarean section.

    The mother of one set of twins, a 34-year-old woman surnamed Chen （陳）, had gestational diabetes, the hospital said.

    Her pregnancy reached 37 weeks yesterday, and her doctors scheduled the caesarean section for that day.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

