《TAIPEI TIMES》 Health ministry announces ‘health coin’ program

Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang speaks to reporters before an event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People could soon be able to accumulate “health coins” when they get vaccinated, or undergo health screenings or physical exams, which could be used to offset the cost of health-related products, Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang （石崇良） said yesterday.

The policy is scheduled to be implemented in the first quarter of next year, Shih told reporters before attending the opening of an advocacy workshop on breast cancer.

President William Lai （賴清德） earlier unveiled his “Healthy Taiwan” vision, aiming to cut by one-third the standardized mortality rate of chronic diseases associated with hypertension, hyperlipidemia and hyperglycemia by 2030.

One of the strategies includes expanding publicly funded cancer screenings to cover more age groups and more types of cancer.

“Although public awareness of the importance of cancer screening has increased, participation rates for most types of screenings have plateaued,” Shih said. “With the president’s vision for a healthier Taiwan in mind, we need to consider ways to further raise people’s awareness of personal healthcare, and thus the ‘health coin’ idea was born.”

The ministry has already introduced the health account book, allowing people to view their past medical appointments and various tests or screenings, Shih said.

In the future, public or privately funded vaccinations, cancer screenings and physical exams could all be converted into “coins,” which could provide discounts on healthcare-related services or products, he said.

For example, people could receive 100 “coins” for getting a dose of a publicly funded vaccine, he said.

The coins could be used to access sports facilities, or purchase medication or healthcare products, he said.

“In the past, public health awareness campaigns mainly focused on reducing the spread of disease or decreasing the burden on the national healthcare system. However, most people did not feel like they were receiving any immediate benefits if they followed the government’s suggestions. The health coin, on the other hand, serves as an instant rebate for the actions they take for their personal health,” Shih said.

The ministry would work out details with the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Education before officially implementing the policy during the first quarter next year.

In related news, the government would soon stop using the National Health Insurance Fund to subsidize premiums paid by low and medium-income families, indigenous peoples, physically and mentally challenged personnel, and employees on paternity leave, following amendments to the Enforcement Rules of the National Health Insurance Act （全民健康保險法施行細則）, the ministry said.

The amendment to articles 45 and 73 of the enforcement rules were subject to public review for 14 days, but the ministry said that it did not receive any input on the proposed change when that period expired yesterday.

Article 3 of the National Health Insurance Act （全民健康保險法） stipulates that the government shall bear no less than 36 percent of the total annual insurance budget after deducting statutory revenue for this insurance program each year.

If the government’s budget allocation as stipulated by law falls short of covering 36 percent of the annual insurance budget after deducting statutory revenue, the ministry shall allocate additional funds to cover the shortfall.

The enforcement rules list the types of people whose health insurance premiums would be subsidized.

“The National Health Insurance Act initially stipulated that the government would only subsidize premiums paid by low-income families, but the enforcement rules expanded the coverage to include indigenous peoples, physically and mentally challenged people, and employees on paternity leave. As a result, a shortfall of the National Health Insurance Fund has begun to emerge,” Department of Social Insurance Acting Director Chen Chen-hui （陳真慧） said.

This year, the fund’s shortfall would reach NT$13.4 billion （US$438.7 million）, she said.

“The proposed changes to the enforcement rules are to ensure that the social welfare expenditure would not affect the financial soundness of the National Health Insurance Fund. Subsidies for low-income families, indigenous peoples and workers on paternity leave should be distributed based on social welfare laws,” Chen said.

The new policy is scheduled to take effect at the end of this month, she said, adding that the central government would provide NT$13.4 billion and NT$13.89 billion to replenish the fund this year and next year respectively.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

