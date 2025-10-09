為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Four species to be added to list of prohibited pets

    2025/10/09 03:00
    A raccoon rides in a cart in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times

    A raccoon rides in a cart in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Raccoons, saltwater crocodiles and two types of venomous snakes — vipers and elapids — would be banned from being kept as household pets, the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday.

    The species are to be added through an amendment to the list of animals prohibited from being raised, imported or exported.

    Vipers and elapids are highly venomous, and their bites risk causing systematic toxicity and loss of limbs, the ministry said.

    There have been cases in which people raised raccoons, but later abandoned them after they became aggressive and hard to control, it said.

    Such abandonment results in significant administrative and management costs, it added.

    Saltwater crocodiles can grow up to 5m long, weigh up to 200kg and are highly aggressive, the ministry said, adding that households cannot provide them with everything they require.

    The four species would be added to the list to strengthen their management and prevent public safety risks arising from private ownership, the ministry said.

    However, exceptions can be made for specific cases, such as exhibitions and experiments, it said.

    The ministry said it referred to laws in Japan, Singapore and the EU to inform the proposed amendment.

    Japan prohibits household ownership of venomous and highly aggressive animals including vipers, elapids and saltwater crocodiles, while Belgium and France ban raising raccoons, it said.

    The new measures must be implemented as soon as possible to prevent public safety risks, so the public notice period has been shortened to 30 days, it said.

    With the addition of these species, a total of 647 kinds of animals would be prohibited from being raised as pets.

    For people already raising the newly added species, the ministry would require owners to register their pets and prohibit their breeding.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播