《TAIPEI TIMES》Google launches Traditional Chinese version of AI Mode search

The Google logo is seen outside the company’s offices in London, Britain, on June 24. Photo: Carlos Jasso, Reuters

Staff writer, with CNA

Google yesterday announced the official launch of a Traditional Chinese version of Google Search AI Mode in Taiwan.

In an article on its official blog, the company said AI Mode enables users to delve deeper into complex topics and ask questions three times longer than traditional searches, rather than having to conduct multiple searches for a task.

The article explained that AI Mode uses “query fan-out,” a method that breaks down a query into various sub-topics, and sends out multiple searches, allowing the search to explore more deeply on the Internet and find “impressive” and relevant high quality content.

Searches can also be done by voice, photos or images, incorporating the powerful functions of Google Lens, it added.

Google is also offering a free one-year trial of Google AI Pro services to college students over the age of 18 in Taiwan, the company announced in another article yesterday.

Students will be able to use the Gemini 2.5 Pro model for learning and writing assistance, Deep Research for research projects, and NotebookLM to summarize and organize information and lecture notes, the company said.

Google is also hosting a “Taiwan High School Club Festival” event, offering NT$3,000 （US$98.14） in cash to high school student clubs that integrate Gemini and use it to assist with club activities, such as event planning, generating copywriting ideas and poster design.

To qualify, clubs must register and submit their plans for using Gemini, along with the results via a designated form that will be sent to the email address used for registration, according to the event page.

Submissions must be registered from Sept. 15 to Nov. 30.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

