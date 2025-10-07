《TAIPEI TIMES》Textile show to tout innovation and sustainability

Taiwan Textile Federation president Justin Huang, center, and models pose for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday last week. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

This year’s Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show （TITAS） is to highlight sustainability, functional applications and intelligent manufacturing as the industry faces potential US tariff threats, the event’s organizer, the Taiwan Textile Federation, said yesterday.

Federation president Justin Huang （黃偉基） said that since the US is the world’s largest textile consumer, higher tariffs could lead to inflation and negatively affect US market growth.

In light of possible market and supply chain restructuring, the exhibition would showcase the industry’s latest achievements, including fabrics that are fully recyclable or made from biodegradable materials, as well as innovations in smart manufacturing technologies, the federation said in a statement.

TITAS is a platform for vertical communication and knowledge exchange between different sectors within the textile industry, it said.

The event would also feature a fashion show titled: “Taiwan Textile Select: Recode 2025” on Wednesday next week, in which designers are to present Taiwan’s sustainable textiles in international fashion styles, the federation said.

Huang said that through multiple approaches — such as inviting international buyers to Taiwan for procurement meetings, identifying promising textile traders and organizing fashion shows to highlight achievements — this year’s TITAS aims to promote Taiwan as a global “sustainable textile sourcing center.”

A total of 388 exhibitors from 10 countries, including the US, Sweden and Switzerland, are to set up 904 booths at the 29th edition of TITAS, which would take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 from Tuesday next week to Thursday, the federation said.

