《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan to order more Patriot missiles

Japanese Self-Defense Forces soldiers take part in a drill to mobilize their PAC-3 missile unit in response to a missile launch by North Korea, at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo on Aug. 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters

MILITARY BOOST:The procurement was planned after Washington recommended that Taiwan increase its stock of air defense missiles, a defense official said yesterday

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan is planning to order an additional four PAC-3 MSE systems and up to 500 missiles in response to an increasing number of missile sites on China’s east coast, a defense official said yesterday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the proposed order would be placed using the defense procurement special budget, adding that about NT$1 trillion （US$32,88 billion） has been allocated for the budget.

The proposed acquisition would include launchers, missiles, and a lower tier air and missile defense radar system, they said

The procurement was planned after the US military recommended that Taiwan increase its stock of air defense missiles, make use of mobile launcher systems and improve the capacity of ammunition depots, they said.

The US has conducted multiple studies on the effectiveness of Taiwan’s air defense against the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s firepower, they added.

INCREASED ALTITUDE

The first batch of the PAC-3 MSE systems is expected to be delivered by the end of the year and would be deployed in Hualien and Taitung counties, they said.

The official declined to comment on whether US supply chain issues have led to a reduction in the size of missile shipments.

The PAC-3 MSE has an estimated maximum engagement altitude of 45km to 60km, an improvement over the PAC-3 base model’s 24km.

ENHANCEMENT

The advanced missile systems are expected to enhance the armed forces’ ability to intercept ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, as well as engage advanced fighter jets and other high-value targets.

Due to the larger size of the rockets used by the PAC-3 MSE system, the number of missiles each launch vehicle could carry is reduced from 16 to 12.

Separately, the defense procurement special budget reportedly would include funds for the production of Tien Kung IV （Sky Bow IV） missiles, which are designed to intercept targets at a maximum altitude of 70km.

The combination of PAC-3, PAC-3 MSE, Sky Bow III and Sky Bow IV systems is designed to create a mix capable of countering threats at all altitudes, sources said previously.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法