《TAIPEI TIMES》 Rescue dog team from Taoyuan attains milestone

Dog handler Lu Hung-en, center, of the Taoyuan Fire Department holds April at an event marking their certification in advanced trailing capabilities by the Bundesverband Rettungshunde in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taoyuan City Government

By Cheng Shu-ting and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Search dog April and her handler became the first Taiwanese K9 team to obtain advanced trailing certification from Germany-based Bundesverband Rettungshunde in a milestone for the nation’s search and rescue capabilities, the Taoyuan Fire Department said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Lu Hung-en （盧弘恩） and his canine partner April from the Taoyuan Fire Department were part of the National Fire Agency’s training program implemented in collaboration with the German search and rescue dog association, the department said.

The association — which helped with Taiwanese teams after the 2018 Hualien earthquake — trains and supports rescue dog teams for disaster response. Its standard for advanced tracking involves tasking a trailing dog and handler to find a person within a 1km to 1.2km radius in an urban and a rural setting within 65 minutes.

The trials are a test of a search dog’s ability to pick up a scent, its adaptability, endurance and teamwork with its handler, the department said, adding that Lu and April are a credit to the professionalism of Taoyuan’s first responders.

Search dogs provide a critical capability in rescue operations for people trapped in mountainous regions or debris of collapsed structures, Taoyuan Fire Department commissioner Kung Yung-hsin （龔永信） said.

The certification of the K9 team shows that the department’s personnel meet the highest international competency standards, which lends weight to Taiwan’s voice in joint humanitarian operations with global partners, Kung said.

Lu and April’s ability to rapidly locate people in trouble would be a significant asset in boosting the survival rate of people caught in a major crisis in Taiwan or abroad, he said.

Search and Rescue Corps commander Ku Pai-lun （郭百倫） said that Taoyuan first responders are proud of the K9 team’s success, which was achieved through rigorous training.

The corps has confidence that all of the department’s K9 teams are continuing their pursuit of excellence to serve and protect residents of the municipality, Ku said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法