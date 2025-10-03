《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei airport observatory to open tomorrow

A corner of the newly revovated observatory at Taipei International Airport （Songshan airport） is pictured yesterday. Photo: CNA

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The observatory at Taipei International Airport （Songshan airport） is to reopen tomorrow after nearly two years of renovation, the Civil Aviation Administration said yesterday.

The civil aviation authority made the announcement ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend after Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shih-kai （陳世凱） visited the renovated facility yesterday morning.

Chen said he loved watching planes fly overhead in Taipei’s Binjiang Street, adding that he was particularly impressed by the childcare room as well as the futuristic-style entrance to the observatory.

Taipei International Airport Office is conducting a final inspection of the observatory today and tomorrow before reopening it to the public on the first day of the long weekend, office director Cheng Chien-chung （鄭堅中） said.

The observatory will be open daily from 9am to 9pm and can accommodate up to 600 visitors at a time.

The observatory opened to visitors in 2011 and immediately emerged as a popular destination in northern Taiwan for aviation fans, with annual visitor numbers peaking at 450,000, Cheng said.

However, the airport office decided to change the solid wood flooring on the deck in October 2023 due to damage from long-term use, he said.

“While replacing the wood flooring, the construction team also found that part of the waterproofing structure had deteriorated and required more thorough work. We then decided to expand the construction by rebuilding the groundwork and upgrading the facilities,” Cheng said.

The construction was completed last month after nearly two years of renovation, he said.

The revamped observatory features several new facilities. To enhance visitors’ safety, the wood flooring has been replaced by more durable and slip-resistant wood-plastic composite flooring, the office said.

Near the observatory’s entrance is a 3D wall designed around the theme of aviation and the future, and visitors can take pictures with the airport’s three mascots at the wall: an orange fairy named Luchengcheng （綠橙橙）, a flying squirrel dressed as female captain named Aichiang （愛將） and another squirrel dressed as a male captain named Songsang （松桑）.

The observatory is equipped with accessible restrooms and a childcare room to meet the potential needs of elderly travelers and families with young children, as well as a coffee shop operated by the Seoul-based Caffe Bene.

In related news, Songshan airport yesterday advised travelers to closely monitor potential flight changes next week as the airport has been instructed to assist the military in rehearsing for the aerial show for the Double Ten National Day celebrations.

The airport must also assist with the full-force rehearsals on Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning, it said.

The airport’s international and domestic flights could be affected, it said.

Songshan airport is a joint military-civilian facility, accommodating commercial flights and military operations.

