《TAIPEI TIMES》 President mourns death of primatologist Goodall

Jane Goodall, center, and then-Tainan mayor William Lai, right, are pictured at an event in Taiwan in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from President William Lai’s Facebook page

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday expressed condolences over the death of renowned primatologist and environmental campaigner Jane Goodall.

請繼續往下閱讀...

In a Facebook post, Lai described Goodall, 91, as a giant of her time who dedicated her life to protecting the environment and advancing environmental education.

The British conservationist died of natural causes on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, while on a speaking tour in the US, the Jane Goodall Institute said.

During a visit to Taiwan in June, Goodall said candidly that she did not have much time left, and that she hoped to use her remaining strength to help people understand that even in a troubled world, there is still a path forward.

Lai said that Goodall had remained dedicated to environmental protection and climate change issues over the years, and had actively promoted environmental education with the goal of inspiring more people to take up the cause.

Her tireless spirit will forever remain in the hearts of the Taiwanese people, he wrote.

In a separate Facebook post, Vice President Hsiao Bi- khim （蕭美琴） also mourned Goodall’s passing, quoting the Gospel of John: “Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains just a single grain. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.”

Hsiao thanked Goodall for the invaluable legacy she left to humanity and the planet.

“May she rest in peace, and may we all carry on her spirit,” she wrote, adding that the meaning of the Bible passage serves as a reminder to keep spreading hope and love.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法