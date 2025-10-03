為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 General’s Poland visit shows closer ties, experts say

    2025/10/03 03:00
    Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng, deputy head of the Office of the Deputy Chief of General Staff for Intelligence, attends the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland on Tuesday. Photo: Screen grab from Warsaw Security Forum YouTube channel

    Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng, deputy head of the Office of the Deputy Chief of General Staff for Intelligence, attends the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland on Tuesday. Photo: Screen grab from Warsaw Security Forum YouTube channel

    AGGRESSION:Taipei is closely watching the Ukraine war, the general told a forum in Warsaw, warning that Kyiv’s defeat would embolden China toward Taiwan

    / Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

    A senior Taiwanese general’s appearance in full uniform at a high-profile security forum in Poland signals closer security exchanges between Taipei and Warsaw, and reflects Europe’s growing concern over China’s military ambitions, experts said yesterday.

    Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng （謝日升）, deputy chief of the Ministry of National Defense’s Office of the Deputy Chief of General Staff for Intelligence, attended the Warsaw Security Forum held on Monday and Tuesday in the Polish capital. Photographs and video released by the organizers showed Hsieh speaking onstage in full Republic of China Air Force uniform.

    Chieh Chung （揭仲）, an adjunct researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said the conference is a non-governmental event that functions as “Track II diplomacy,” bringing together military, security and academic figures from around the world.

    Track II diplomacy refers to informal, unofficial contacts and dialogue conducted by non-state actors to facilitate communication and conflict resolution.

    “If Polish authorities or other participants had been uncomfortable with seeing Hsieh wearing a uniform during his participation, he would have been in a suit,” Chieh told the Central News Agency, adding that this shows the European country is attaching higher importance to Taiwan’s security.

    Su Tzu-yun （蘇紫雲）, a division director at the institute, said that allowing a senior Taiwanese military official to appear in uniform and speak publicly demonstrated Europe’s increasing trust in Taipei.

    It shows that European nations are recognizing the military threats posed by Beijing and the strategic importance of Taiwan, Su said.

    The defense ministry said that Hsieh was invited to share perspectives and exchange experiences with international security experts, adding that the ministry seeks to raise global awareness of Taiwan Strait security issues through such forums.

    Hsieh during his speech said that Taipei is closely watching the war in Ukraine, a Reuters report said.

    “We wish for their victory,” he said, speaking in English, in footage streamed online from the event.

    “There are many things that we can learn from the Ukrainian theater that we can elevate for our overall readiness,” Hsieh added. “The defeat of Ukraine will signal that China can take more aggression towards Taiwan.”

    Hsieh raised the alarm about China and Russia’s joint military drills.

    “If China moves on Taiwan while Russia increases its offensive in Ukraine, the world could face a two-front geopolitical crisis,” he said.

    “Europe today, you are fighting for your own security. If you help us, we can prevent the possibility of war in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

    Hsieh added that Taiwan and Europe could learn from each other.

    “We have been dealing with China’s gray zone operations for years. There is a tremendous [amount of experience about] how we counter disinformation that we can share with Europe, and also how we can benefit us, but also benefit European nations,” he said.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） also spoke at the forum, calling for deeper economic cooperation between Europe and Taiwan to boost shared prosperity and innovation.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播