《TAIPEI TIMES》New Taipei city outlines domed stadium plan

New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Liu Ho-jan speaks to a reporter at the sidelines of a news conference in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times

Staff writer, with CNA

The New Taipei City Government yesterday announced that a proposed 50,000-seat multipurpose domed stadium would be built in either Shulin District （樹林） or Tamsui District （淡水）, with the final location expected to be confirmed next year following detailed feasibility studies.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Officials said that the Shulin No. 5 institutional-use site and the Danhai New Town （淡海新市鎮） Phase 2 site in Tamsui are suitable for the dome, which is planned to integrate smart services, sports facilities, cultural performances and entertainment functions.

New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Liu Ho-jan （劉和然） said that both sites met the key criteria identified by experts during a six-month evaluation, enjoying sufficient land area and convenient transportation access.

The original shortlist also included sites near Shulin Sports Center, farmland in Shulin and Sanxia （三峽） districts, and the Taipei Detention Center.

The city’s Sports Department has commissioned a professional consultant team to conduct in-depth evaluations covering financial feasibility, traffic impact and infrastructure planning, Liu said.

The Shulin site, near the district’s borders with New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang （新莊） and Banciao （板橋） districts, is adjacent to a planned metro station on the under-construction Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin line, allowing connections to multiple metro lines and potential integration with Shulin Railway Station, he said.

Highway access via Provincial Highway No. 65 connects to national freeways No. 1 and 3, making it a well-connected transportation hub fully under city management, Liu said.

The Danhai site, located by the mountains and sea, was chosen for its tourism potential, he said.

With the soon-to-be completed Danjiang Bridge and the upcoming Danhai Light Rail extension, accessibility would be further enhanced, Liu added.

The planned dome complex would cover roughly 23 hectares and include a stadium, parking, retail, hotels and entertainment facilities, Liu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法