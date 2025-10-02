《TAIPEI TIMES》Lottery announces Mid-Autumn Festival games

A Taiwan Lottery store in an unidentified location is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Lottery

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Lottery Co yesterday introduced two new NT$200 （US$6.57） scratch-off games, offering a total of more than NT$1.54 billion in prizes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The two games, Scratch-off Gold Lotto （刮刮金樂透） and Double Luck （加倍旺）, together feature more than 3.57 million separate prizes, with top prizes of NT$2 million for each game, the company said.

Scratch-off Gold Lotto is modeled on the Lotto 6/49 draw, with each ticket containing one set of six lotto numbers and one special number.

Players who match three or more numbers, or two numbers plus the special number, win prizes according to the game’s payout table.

Matching all six numbers earns the NT$2 million top prize.

The game offers more than 280,000 prizes of NT$1,000 or more, with eight top prizes and an overall winning rate of 31.6 percent, according to Taiwan Lottery.

Double Luck allows players to win if any of “Your Numbers” match the “Lucky Numbers.”

Prizes can be multiplied by up to 10 times, depending on the multiplier revealed in the “Multiplier Zone.”

The game features three top prizes of NT$2 million and an overall winning rate of 29 percent, with more than 490,000 multiplier opportunities.

