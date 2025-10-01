為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Starlux expands US codeshare deal

    2025/10/01 03:00
    Starlux Airlines planes are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

    Starlux Airlines planes are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Starlux Airlines yesterday announced that it has expanded its codeshare partnership with Alaska Airlines, adding 12 US destinations to bring the total to the nation to 20.

    The agreement offers travelers streamlined booking, coordinated check-ins, and smoother transfers through Alaska Airlines’ domestic network, and Starlux’s international gateways in San Francisco and Seattle, the carrier said in a statement.

    The newly added codeshare cities are Newark, New Jersey, （through San Francisco）, as well as destinations via Seattle — Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia; Tampa and Orlando, Florida; Anchorage, Alaska; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Dulles International Airport in Washington; Kansas City, Missouri; Philadelphia; Spokane, Washington; and Boise, Idaho, it said.

    When Starlux and Alaska first launched their partnership late last year, it covered eight destinations in the US: Salt Lake City, Utah; San Diego, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Las Vegas; Dallas; Denver, Colorado; and Austin, Texas.

    “This new chapter in our partnership not only strengthens our North American network, but also gives travelers more flexibility and efficiency when flying to Taipei and beyond,” Starlux chief executive officer Glenn Chai （翟健華） said.

    “With seamless access through Seattle and San Francisco, this next phase strengthens our shared commitment to offering travelers more choice, convenience and premium service across the Pacific,” said Alex Judson, managing director of Partnerships and International at Alaska Airlines.

    Starlux serves 29 destinations, including a regional network in Asia and long-haul service to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Ontario, California.

    The carrier also codeshares with American Airlines and is to launch a Taipei-Phoenix route on Jan. 15 next year, enabling connections across the US through hub airports.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

