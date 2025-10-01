為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lin urges more European investment

    2025/10/01 03:00
    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung delivers a speech at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland on Monday. Photo: screen grab from Warsaw Security Forum YouTube channel

    ‘MUTUAL ENGAGEMENT’:The minister said he hoped Europe would introduce more pragmatic and forward-looking policies to welcome Taiwan’s dynamic enterprises

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） on Monday called on European nations to invest more in Taiwan, saying that a closer economic partnership between Europe and Taiwan would be mutually beneficial for shared prosperity and innovation.

    In the first speech delivered by a Taiwanese foreign minister at the Warsaw Security Forum, Lin said Taiwan is a “reliable partner that plays a vital role in enhancing resilient and trusted global supply chains” and “the backbone of the global tech ecosystem,” because it produces more than 90 percent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors.

    By partnering with Europe, Taiwan can help amplify Europe’s “industrial might and remarkable capacity for innovation,” he said.

    “I therefore sincerely encourage our European partners and businesses to further deepen their investment in Taiwan,” he added.

    European investment in Taiwan was approximately US$1.3 billion last year, Lin said, adding that he believes there is greater potential for expansion.

    Aside from his appeal for investment, Lin also said he hoped Europe would “introduce more pragmatic and forward-looking policies to welcome Taiwan’s vibrant and dynamic enterprises as they seek to expand into the European market.”

    “Such mutual engagement will not only deepen our economic partnership, but also serve as a catalyst for our shared prosperity and innovation across both regions,” he said.

    Through closer economic interaction, Taiwan and Europe can forge a “powerful synergy — one that fosters a resilient and diversified tech ecosystem and contributes to Europe’s strategic reindustrialization,” he added.

    Turning his focus to geopolitics, Lin said authoritarian regimes such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea have formed an “axis of upheaval” to challenge the rules-based international order.

    “As a result, democracies around the world must act in concert to counter the existential and systemic threat,” he said.

    The minister said that democratic Taiwan with its economic strengths can broker “value-creation diplomacy.”

    “Building on values-based diplomacy, Taiwan seeks to achieve value-creation diplomacy. Based on our shared ideals, we can work together to generate economic value and enduring prosperity for generations to come,” Lin said.

    The 12th edition of the Warsaw Security Forum was held on Monday and yesterday in the Polish capital, bringing together nearly 2,500 delegates from 80 nations.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

