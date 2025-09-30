《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan, Ukraine sign aid pact in Polish capital

Representative to Poland Jeff Liu, front right, and Tetiana Badylevych, deputy head of the Kyiv City Service for Children and Family Affairs, front left, in Warsaw on Sunday hold up a memorandum of understanding to support vulnerable children in Ukraine. Among the officials witnessing the signing was Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, back, second right. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍）, currently visiting Poland, on Sunday witnessed the signing of a pact between Taiwan and Ukraine designed to provide aid for underprivileged Ukrainian children.

Lin departed Taipei on Saturday and arrived in Poland on Sunday ahead of his scheduled speech at the Warsaw Security Forum.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Representative to Poland Jeff Liu （劉永健） and Tetiana Badylevych, deputy director of the Kyiv City Center for Social Services for Families, Children and Youth.

The agreement aims to help underprivileged children in the Kyiv area, particularly those who lost their parents during the Russian invasion.

The project, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is to be managed by the Italy-based non-governmental organization WeWorld and the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families. It is to provide support for the children’s mental health, basic necessities and foster families, Taiwan’s representative office in Poland said.

Several Ukrainian lawmakers, including Mykola Kniazhytskyi, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn and Andrii Lopushanskyi, also witnessed the signing, Lin said on social media.

Lin is to address the Warsaw Security Forum on the topic of “Reinvention of the Global Democratic Supply Chain.”

The forum agenda indicates that Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng （謝日升）, Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Intelligence, is also scheduled to speak at the forum, which was taking place yesterday and today.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

