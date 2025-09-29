為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese team wins best pet grooming award

    2025/09/29 03:00
    Members of Team Taiwan pose with their awards and dogs after winning the Best Groom Team award at the Federation Cynologique Internationale World Grooming Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Agriculture

    Members of Team Taiwan pose with their awards and dogs after winning the Best Groom Team award at the Federation Cynologique Internationale World Grooming Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Agriculture

    / By Huang Yi-ching, Chen Mei-ying and Esme Yeh

    Taiwan on Thursday won Best Groom Team at the Federation Cynologique Internationale World Grooming Championship, in Kuala Lumpur, the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday.

    In addition to the Best Groom Team award, the Taiwan team also won first place in the hand-stripping category, while Chiu Chien-jung （邱建榮） won Best Groomer in Show, it said.

    Teams from seven countries competed in five categories: hand-stripping, spaniels and setters, poodles, “other pedigree dogs scissoring” and pet categories, it said.

    The achievements showcased the world-class quality of Taiwan’s thriving NT$60 billion （US$1.96 billion） pet care industry, the ministry said.

    Pet grooming accounted for about 20 percent of all pet-related spending in Taiwan, or about NT$10 billion per year, third only to pet food and pet healthcare, it said.

    To promote the industry and protect consumers’ rights, the ministry on May 12 promulgated the Mandatory and Prohibitory Provisions of Standard Form Contract for Dog or Cat Grooming Services （犬、貓美容服務定型化契約應記載及不得記載事項）.

    It has been promoting the statute in collaboration with the Pet Business Association and local governments, which would inspect pet businesses, it said.

    Professionals have been enhancing their skills amid a surge in pet ownership in Taiwan, and the ministry would seek to help the sector grow and gain international recognition, it said.

    In related news, Taiwan Cooperative Bank has launched the first pet trust in Taiwan, which would provide care for pets when grantors are unable to handle the task due to aging, illness or death.

    Trusts can not only help with financial management and healthcare plans after retirement, but also reserve part of someone’s wealth for funeral expenses and pet care, the bank said.

    Its pet trust features a comprehensive care plan beyond the end of life, and clients’ budgets can be earmarked for pet care as well as personal care in old age, it said.

    They can also arrange for a funeral and memorial program for themselves in the trust, it said.

    The programs or service providers can be flexibly changed based on service content revisions or personal needs during the term of trust, the bank said.

    It collaborated with pet care businesses, such as pet supply stores, hospitals or funeral services, to ensure pets receive proper care through an elder care trust or testamentary trust, it said.

    The pet trust is an innovative approach to pet care, extending trust services from people to pets, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播