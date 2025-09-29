《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese team wins best pet grooming award

Members of Team Taiwan pose with their awards and dogs after winning the Best Groom Team award at the Federation Cynologique Internationale World Grooming Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Agriculture

/ By Huang Yi-ching, Chen Mei-ying and Esme Yeh

Taiwan on Thursday won Best Groom Team at the Federation Cynologique Internationale World Grooming Championship, in Kuala Lumpur, the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday.

In addition to the Best Groom Team award, the Taiwan team also won first place in the hand-stripping category, while Chiu Chien-jung （邱建榮） won Best Groomer in Show, it said.

Teams from seven countries competed in five categories: hand-stripping, spaniels and setters, poodles, “other pedigree dogs scissoring” and pet categories, it said.

The achievements showcased the world-class quality of Taiwan’s thriving NT$60 billion （US$1.96 billion） pet care industry, the ministry said.

Pet grooming accounted for about 20 percent of all pet-related spending in Taiwan, or about NT$10 billion per year, third only to pet food and pet healthcare, it said.

To promote the industry and protect consumers’ rights, the ministry on May 12 promulgated the Mandatory and Prohibitory Provisions of Standard Form Contract for Dog or Cat Grooming Services （犬、貓美容服務定型化契約應記載及不得記載事項）.

It has been promoting the statute in collaboration with the Pet Business Association and local governments, which would inspect pet businesses, it said.

Professionals have been enhancing their skills amid a surge in pet ownership in Taiwan, and the ministry would seek to help the sector grow and gain international recognition, it said.

In related news, Taiwan Cooperative Bank has launched the first pet trust in Taiwan, which would provide care for pets when grantors are unable to handle the task due to aging, illness or death.

Trusts can not only help with financial management and healthcare plans after retirement, but also reserve part of someone’s wealth for funeral expenses and pet care, the bank said.

Its pet trust features a comprehensive care plan beyond the end of life, and clients’ budgets can be earmarked for pet care as well as personal care in old age, it said.

They can also arrange for a funeral and memorial program for themselves in the trust, it said.

The programs or service providers can be flexibly changed based on service content revisions or personal needs during the term of trust, the bank said.

It collaborated with pet care businesses, such as pet supply stores, hospitals or funeral services, to ensure pets receive proper care through an elder care trust or testamentary trust, it said.

The pet trust is an innovative approach to pet care, extending trust services from people to pets, it said.

