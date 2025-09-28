《TAIPEI TIMES》Former premier Chang Chun-hsiung dies aged 87

Former premier Chang Chun-hsiung is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

By Chen Cheng-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Former premier Chang Chun-hsiung （張俊雄）, who was also a former presidential adviser, died yesterday.

He was 87.

President William Lai （賴清德） offered condolences to the family, saying that Chang had led an exemplary life by making great contributions to democracy and human rights in Taiwan, and giving voice to disenfranchised people.

Chang had been a defense lawyer for people prosecuted during the 1979 Kaohsiung Incident, showing a stout heart in the defense of freedom and human rights, Lai said.

He was a faithful servant of the public, having served as a lawmaker for multiple terms, Presidential Office secretary-general and chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation, Lai said, adding that Chang played a role in cultivating Taiwan’s ties with the international community.

Chang was deeply involved in charitable causes and issues affecting the public even after retiring from politics, Lai said.

Taiwanese should remember Chang’s achievements in facilitating the development of democracy, the rule of law, human rights and public governance, he said.

Government offices have been ordered to provide for Chang’s funeral arrangements if necessary.

Former presidents Chen Sui-bian （陳水扁） and Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, as well as Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） also offered their condolences yesterday.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

