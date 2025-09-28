為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Former premier Chang Chun-hsiung dies aged 87

    2025/09/28 03:00
    Former premier Chang Chun-hsiung is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    Former premier Chang Chun-hsiung is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    By Chen Cheng-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Former premier Chang Chun-hsiung （張俊雄）, who was also a former presidential adviser, died yesterday.

    He was 87.

    President William Lai （賴清德） offered condolences to the family, saying that Chang had led an exemplary life by making great contributions to democracy and human rights in Taiwan, and giving voice to disenfranchised people.

    Chang had been a defense lawyer for people prosecuted during the 1979 Kaohsiung Incident, showing a stout heart in the defense of freedom and human rights, Lai said.

    He was a faithful servant of the public, having served as a lawmaker for multiple terms, Presidential Office secretary-general and chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation, Lai said, adding that Chang played a role in cultivating Taiwan’s ties with the international community.

    Chang was deeply involved in charitable causes and issues affecting the public even after retiring from politics, Lai said.

    Taiwanese should remember Chang’s achievements in facilitating the development of democracy, the rule of law, human rights and public governance, he said.

    Government offices have been ordered to provide for Chang’s funeral arrangements if necessary.

    Former presidents Chen Sui-bian （陳水扁） and Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, as well as Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） also offered their condolences yesterday.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播