    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》More Taiwan allies speak to support UN inclusion

    2025/09/28 03:00
    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg

    Staff writer, with CNA

    More allies of Taiwan have spoken in support for the nation to join the UN, with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves saying it is “a continuing absurdity” to exclude Taiwan from global mechanisms such as health, climate change, international civil aviation and Interpol.

    Gonsalves made the remarks in his address at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.

    “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines calls urgently for a lasting peace across the Taiwan Straits and the participation of Taiwan in the specialized agencies of the United Nations,” he said.

    “It is a continuing absurdity that this country of 23 million people, a functioning democracy with a settled yearning for self-determination, a legitimate institutional expression of the Chinese civilization with first world living standards, a land of peace and ingenuity, cannot be properly accommodated in the global bodies concerned with health, climate change, civil aviation, policing and so forth,” he said.

    Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno also spoke in support of Taiwan in his address on Friday.

    “The UN’s vision of ‘No one should be left behind’ requires everyone’s participation, yet the UN continues to exclude the key player, the people of Taiwan,” he said. “Taiwan is a global leader in economic prosperity, high-tech innovation, semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, circular energy and more, all of which are crucial to the security of the global supply chain.”

    Taiwan contributes to sustainable development goals and assists in the advancement of technology, he added.

    Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo in his address expressed regret over the continued exclusion of Taiwan from the UN system.

    “As a long-standing and reliable development partner of Tuvalu, Taiwan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to international cooperation, making meaningful contributions across a broad range of development sectors,” he said.

    “Tuvalu holds the strong view that the UNGA Resolution 2758 does not preclude Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN system and Tuvalu calls for the admission of Taiwan as a member of the United Nations and its specialized agencies,” he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Belizean Prime Minister John Antonio Briceno speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: EPA

    Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: AP

