為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Business climate monitor shows stable growth

    2025/09/27 03:00
    People shop at a supermarket in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    People shop at a supermarket in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    ‘GREEN’: The economy should stay resilient until the end of the year, backed by robust AI demand and capacity utilization at tech companies, the NDC said

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Taiwan’s business climate monitor stayed “green” for the fourth consecutive month last month, signaling steady economic momentum, despite widening disparities across industries, the National Development Council （NDC） said yesterday.

    The composite index gained one point from July to 30, as stronger production and exports offset weakness in traditional sectors, which came under pressure from US tariffs and intensifying global competition, the council said.

    The NDC uses a five-color system to illustrate economic conditions: “green” indicates stable growth, “red” reflects a boom and “blue” signals recession, while dual colors denote transition.

    Of the nine components, stock prices and M1B money supply each added one point, buoyed by a market rebound, while the manufacturing sales index slipped by one point, as tariff impacts started to emerge, NDC Department of Economic Development Director Chen Mei-chu （陳美菊） said.

    “The trend is expected to be sustainable, keeping the business climate measure in the ‘green’ range for the rest of the year,” Chen said.

    The leading index, which projects economic conditions over the next six months, fell for a seventh straight month to 99.59, down 0.24 percent from July, the council said.

    Weaker momentum in new construction, manufacturing business sentiment, export orders and net hiring weighed on the gauge, although money supply, stock prices and imports of semiconductor equipment improved, the NDC said.

    The coincident index, which reflects the current state of the economy, edged up 0.26 percent to 106.52, advancing for the 27th straight month, supported by exports, electricity consumption and overtime hours, the council said.

    However, retail, wholesale and restaurant revenues, industrial production, machinery imports and manufacturing sales all declined, it said.

    Financial conditions brightened after US President Donald Trump pledged to exempt semiconductor firms with US investments from tariffs and the US Federal Reserve signaled willingness to cut interest rates to support the labor market, Chen said.

    Trade and sales-related indicators showed resilience, but private consumption remained subdued in light of lackluster retail and restaurant turnover, she added.

    A divergence is increasingly emerging between high-tech and traditional industries, she said.

    Artificial intelligence （AI）-fueled demand is propelling semiconductor and the information and communications technology industries, but traditional sectors are grappling with tariff headwinds, slower production and mounting furlough cases, Chen said.

    Although the latest manufacturing index edged up, firms remain uneasy about US tariffs, she said.

    Chen said that Taiwan’s economy should stay resilient through the end of the year, supported by robust AI demand and strong capacity utilization at major technology firms, but geopolitical tensions and trade risks warrant close monitoring.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播