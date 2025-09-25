《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan-Palau coast guard patrols mooted

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr, center, and Ambassador to Palau Jessica Lee, fifth right, pose with a Coast Guard Administration delegation in Palau this month. Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration

2025/09/25 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and Palau should conduct monthly joint coast guard patrols to enhance deterrence in the western Pacific Ocean, the Coast Guard Administration （CGA） said yesterday, crediting Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr with the idea, after the agency completed its first-ever “fleet of friendship” visit to the Pacific island nation.

The flotilla, comprising the CG-5005 Taipei, a 4,000-tonne patrol vessel, and the CG-1006 Hualien, a 1,000-tonne patrol and rescue vessel, departed the Port of Taipei on Sept. 11 and returned yesterday, the CGA said in a statement.

The delegation, led by CGA Fleet Branch Director Huang Hsuan-kai （黃宣凱）, was warmly received by Whipps at Palau’s One Stop Shop building on Wednesday last week, the statement said.

Whipps expressed hope that similar visits could be made regularly, perhaps monthly, it said, adding that Whipps emphasized that such an arrangement would project the idea that “presence is deterrence.”

A flag-raising ceremony was held the next day on the deck of the Taipei, with staff of Taiwan’s diplomatic mission in Palau and members of the World Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce attending, the statement said.

Ambassador to Palau Jessica Lee （黎倩儀）, Palauan Minister of State Gustav Aitaro and Palauan Minister of Justice Jennifer Olegeriil presided over the ceremony, during which the Taiwanese and Palauan flags were raised as the two countries’ national anthems played.

Aitaro and Olegeriil called for stronger joint maritime law enforcement measures to crack down on smuggling, and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, the CGA said.

Lee said that the presence of the two ships was a testament to the firm diplomatic ties between the two nations and expressed hope that both sides would continue to work together to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The CGA said that the visit marked a “new chapter” for the agency and that it plans to expand exchanges with Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to demonstrate a shared commitment to regional peace.

As both vessels are new, with the Hualien delivered earlier this month and the Taipei completed last month and awaiting commissioning, the CGA conducted a range of drills during the voyage to test equipment, providing valuable training opportunities for Central Police University students interning on the ships, it added.

