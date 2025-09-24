《TAIPEI TIMES》Student sues over mockery

Photo courtesy of a member of the public

2025/09/24 03:00

A student at Lanyang Girls’ High School has filed a lawsuit against people who mocked her online after she took a selfie with President William Lai （賴清德）. Lai on Friday attended a “National Disaster Prevention Day” drill at the school in Yilan County. During the visit, students asked to take selfies with him. However, people online derided the students on social media, with some commenting: “Training to be the [Democratic Progressive] Party’s defenders since high school.” One of the students responded on Sunday by filing a police report against people online for alleged defamation. She said she was excited to see the president, not because of his party affiliation, but because he is the head of state. The school said it fully supports the student and would provide all necessary assistance.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法