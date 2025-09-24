為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Student sues over mockery

    Photo courtesy of a member of the public

    Photo courtesy of a member of the public

    2025/09/24 03:00

    A student at Lanyang Girls’ High School has filed a lawsuit against people who mocked her online after she took a selfie with President William Lai （賴清德）. Lai on Friday attended a “National Disaster Prevention Day” drill at the school in Yilan County. During the visit, students asked to take selfies with him. However, people online derided the students on social media, with some commenting: “Training to be the [Democratic Progressive] Party’s defenders since high school.” One of the students responded on Sunday by filing a police report against people online for alleged defamation. She said she was excited to see the president, not because of his party affiliation, but because he is the head of state. The school said it fully supports the student and would provide all necessary assistance.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播