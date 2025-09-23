為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Cross-strait forum delayed due to ‘unresolved details’

    Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-hua speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-hua speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

    2025/09/23 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The annual Shanghai-Taipei Twin-City Forum, the only platform for direct exchanges between officials on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, would not take place this month as scheduled due to “unresolved details,” the Taipei City Government said yesterday.

    The city government said in a statement that both sides agreed the annual forum should be well-prepared rather than rushed.

    Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-hua （林奕華） said the city government is still working on two memorandums of understanding （MOUs） with the central government and its Shanghai counterpart.

    The postponement followed reports that Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） would lead a delegation to Shanghai on Thursday for a three-day visit to attend the forum.

    The city government sent the MOUs to the central government about a month ago to comply with regulations. One is awaiting approval from several agencies, while details of the other are still under negotiation, Lin said.

    Earlier yesterday, KMT Taipei City Councilor Chan Wei-yuan （詹為元） accused the Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） and other agencies of inefficiency and deliberate obstruction, saying that such behavior would not help build mutual trust or ease cross-strait tensions.

    Lin said that it was “not necessarily the MAC” that had yet to approve the documents, but added that the city government needs support from the central government.

    “If central government agencies do not agree with any part, we would have to discuss the matter further with the Shanghai side,” she said.

    Meanwhile, the MAC denied that it was hindering the forum.

    MAC Deputy Minister and spokesman Liang Wen-chieh （梁文傑） said the agency has been providing assistance, and that a consensus was reached on Friday to green-light the trip this week.

    He described the cancelation as “unexpected.”

    “The National Immigration Agency had planned to issue the visas today, so I am surprised by the Taipei City Government’s decision, but I have little idea about its reason,” he said.

    Liang said Taipei and Shanghai would continue to work on the forum, believing that a better-prepared event can improve cross-strait relations.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播