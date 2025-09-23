為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》President touts tax policy as benefiting 40-50％ of Taiwan

    A teller counts NT$1,000 banknotes at a bank in Taipei on Feb. 23, 2017. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

    A teller counts NT$1,000 banknotes at a bank in Taipei on Feb. 23, 2017. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

    2025/09/23 03:00

    By Huang Mei-chu, Lin Hsin-han, Sam Garcia and Hollie Younger / Staff reporters, with staff writers

    People with an annual income of NT$620,000 （US$20,495） or less would be exempt from income tax when filing taxes in May next year, President William Lai （賴清德） said on Sunday, although a Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） legislator said such an exemption already existed.

    The exemption would benefit 40 to 50 percent of the population, making this year the year with the “lightest tax burden” in the nation’s history, Lai said, adding that the majority of income tax would be paid by the top 1 percent of earners.

    Democratic Progressive Party caucus secretary-general Chen Pei-yu （陳培瑜） yesterday said that the tax cuts still need to be discussed with the Ministry of Finance and require comprehensive supporting measures.

    However, the policy was met with doubt by the opposition party, with KMT Legislator Hsu Yu-chen （許宇甄） calling it empty political rhetoric, essentially using the existing system to deceive the public.

    This year’s exemptions and deductions already include a personal exemption of NT$97,000, a standard deduction of NT$131,000, a salary deduction of NT$218,000 and a rental deduction of NT$180,000, totaling NT$626,000 per taxpayer, Hsu said.

    Tax exemptions for those earning NT$50,000 per month have been in effect since the tax filings for last year, she said.

    Taiwan’s tax structure is highly imbalanced, she said, adding that Ministry of Finance data showed that in 2023, 43.8 percent of the 6.883 million income tax filings were tax-exempt.

    About 64,000 households, or 0.93 percent of all households nationwide, had net taxable income — total income minus exemptions and deductions — of more than NT$5 million, which accounted for NT$207.9 billion or 43.3 percent of income tax revenue, including dividend taxes, Hsu said.

    Therefore, less than 1 percent of wealthy households paid more than 40 percent of total income tax revenue for 2023, Hsu said.

    The data also reflected low incomes across the nation, she said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播