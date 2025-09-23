為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》‘Culture in Europe’ event to be held again next year

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, front center, poses with local dignitaries during a ceremony marking the completion of the renovation of the Taipei Representative Office in Italy in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, front center, poses with local dignitaries during a ceremony marking the completion of the renovation of the Taipei Representative Office in Italy in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    2025/09/23 03:00

    NO BULLYING:The foreign minister said that his latest trip was different, as he was able to travel freely despite China’s protests, adding that Europe values equal rights

    By Ling Mei-hsueh and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The “Taiwan Culture in Europe” campaign is to be held again next year, with more interdepartmental collaboration and world-class activities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said in an exclusive interview with the Liberty Times （sister paper of the Taipei Times） as he wrapped up his European trip in Vienna on Friday.

    Regarding China’s political pressure on his European trip — Lin visited Prague in the Czech Republic, and the Vatican and Rome before arriving in Vienna — Lin said Europeans know that Taiwan’s freedom and democracy allow the country to embrace diverse cultures, something China lacks.

    “It is not that China does not have a culture. However, culture is controlled by politics in communist countries,” he said, adding that the biggest difference between Taiwan and China is their cultural perspective.

    China had also accused Taiwan of “forgetting about history and roots” and “seeking independence” after it opened an exhibition of treasures from the National Palace Museum at the Czech National Museum in Prague.

    Taiwanese hold a dynamic view of culture, which embodies modern life, Lin said in response to China’s statement.

    Beijing’s view of culture is restrictive and would only impede cultural development, he added.

    China is closed-minded and “mainland-like,” while Taiwan is open-minded and “ocean-like,” Lin said, adding that Taiwan’s inclusiveness has allowed different cultures to find their roots and spread their seeds in the world.

    The nation has moved past the stage that China is at, where things are seemingly suppressed, Lin said.

    That is why Taiwanese are confident and brave enough to walk with the world, he added.

    “I look forward to China going on a path of cultural confidence, not arrogance or inferiority,” he said.

    Asked what he would have said to Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi （王毅）, whom he might have run into at Vienna International Airport, as Wang had visited Austria earlier this month, Lin said that he would greet Wang with a smile.

    If there is peace, equality and mutual respect across the Strait, they could even hug each other, he added.

    Whether it is cross-strait relations or international relations, there should be “person-to-person” relationships based on mutual respect and appreciation for differences, Lin said.

    “Taiwan has to switch from value-based diplomacy to value-added diplomacy,” he said.

    Taiwan is an indispensable partner to the world in terms of economy, technology, microchips and artificial intelligence, Lin said.

    What is more fundamental is Taiwan’s democracy, freedom, legal system and respect for human rights in the face of China’s authoritarian expansion, Lin added.

    If China becomes stronger and threatens the world’s stability, Taiwan would be on the front line, he said.

    Lin said he also felt Taiwan had received affirmation and anticipation from more countries during his trip, adding that something was different this time: He could travel to any country freely, even when China protested.

    Europe values equal rights and does not agree with China’s bullying behavior, Lin said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

