《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan sweeps top four in World Speed Skating Championships marathon

From left, Taiwan’s Shih Pei-yu, Liu Yi-hsuan and Li Meng-chu pose with their medals at the World Speed Skating Championships in China yesterday. Photo courtesy of coach Wang Po-fu via CNA

2025/09/22 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan won the top four spots in the women’s marathon at the World Speed Skating Championships in China yesterday, with Liu Yi-hsuan （劉懿萱） winning gold.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Shih Pei-yu （施沛妤） took silver, Li Meng-chu （李孟竹） bronze, and Li Chiao-jung （李巧容） fourth in the longest distance race of the championships, which were held in Qinhuangdao City’s Beidaihe District in Hebei Province.

Liu finished the 42.195-kilometer race in one hour, eight minutes and 52.844 seconds.

Coach Wang Po-fu （王伯孚） said he had confidence in Liu, a past world marathon champion, but said he had not expected Taiwan to claim the top four places.

Wang said the team skated in line and rotated the lead to limit wind resistance, with Liu accelerating between the final 1,000 and 800 meters to create a decisive gap.

Liu, who previously won gold in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, also competed in the Asian Championships in Jecheon, Korea, in July and the World Games in Chengdu, China, in August.

Taiwan began the Sept. 13-21 championships with a men’s 200-meter gold by Kuo Li-yang （郭立陽） and finished with two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法