為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan sweeps top four in World Speed Skating Championships marathon

    From left, Taiwan’s Shih Pei-yu, Liu Yi-hsuan and Li Meng-chu pose with their medals at the World Speed Skating Championships in China yesterday. Photo courtesy of coach Wang Po-fu via CNA

    From left, Taiwan’s Shih Pei-yu, Liu Yi-hsuan and Li Meng-chu pose with their medals at the World Speed Skating Championships in China yesterday. Photo courtesy of coach Wang Po-fu via CNA

    2025/09/22 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan won the top four spots in the women’s marathon at the World Speed Skating Championships in China yesterday, with Liu Yi-hsuan （劉懿萱） winning gold.

    Shih Pei-yu （施沛妤） took silver, Li Meng-chu （李孟竹） bronze, and Li Chiao-jung （李巧容） fourth in the longest distance race of the championships, which were held in Qinhuangdao City’s Beidaihe District in Hebei Province.

    Liu finished the 42.195-kilometer race in one hour, eight minutes and 52.844 seconds.

    Coach Wang Po-fu （王伯孚） said he had confidence in Liu, a past world marathon champion, but said he had not expected Taiwan to claim the top four places.

    Wang said the team skated in line and rotated the lead to limit wind resistance, with Liu accelerating between the final 1,000 and 800 meters to create a decisive gap.

    Liu, who previously won gold in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, also competed in the Asian Championships in Jecheon, Korea, in July and the World Games in Chengdu, China, in August.

    Taiwan began the Sept. 13-21 championships with a men’s 200-meter gold by Kuo Li-yang （郭立陽） and finished with two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播