《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tiffany Queen wows at Miss International Queen

Taiwanese Tiffany Queen competes in the Miss International Queen in Pattaya, Thailand, on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Tiffany Queen via CNA

2025/09/22 03:00

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Tiffany Queen （鄭宥筠） on Saturday drew wide attention at the Miss International Queen pageant in Thailand for her outfit inspired by elements of Taiwanese folk culture.

Although she did not place at the competition, considered the world’s largest transgender beauty contest, attendees described Queen’s outfit as “dazzling,” capturing the audience’s attention when she took the stage.

The costume, modeled after the general guards （將軍守） seen in Taiwan’s temple processions, featured a hand-painted mask, a tall headdress and a trident, all symbols of spiritual authority and the power to ward off evil.

The guards are regarded as protectors in Taiwanese folk belief, and often feature prominently at the head of temple parades, where they appear with fierce-looking faces and dramatic movements.

Queen said she and her team spent more than a month designing and crafting the outfit.

To capture the essence of the role, they visited several temples, consulted local masters and received support from temple communities, who lent equipment and shared guidance.

“The costume carries layers of cultural meaning rooted in Taiwan’s centuries-old religious practices,” she said.

Saturday was Queen’s first time attending the Miss International Queen contest, which included filming in Chiang Mai, cultural exchanges and sponsor visits.

She described the event as a “very meaningful experience.”

Queen, 30, said that attending the event had been her childhood dream.

Makeup artist Chen Wei-hsiang （陳韋翔） said that judges and fellow contestants were intrigued by the originality of Queen’s costume and praised it as a creative showcase of Taiwan’s heritage.

“I would say the Taiwanese team is incredibly popular, especially Tiffany, who gets along well with the international contestants, because she brings such positive energy,” Chen said.

The Miss International Queen pageant has been held for 19 consecutive years, attracting competitors from around the world and contributing to greater social acceptance of the transgender community.

Midori Monet of the US won first place this year, with runners-up Olivia Lauren of Cuba and Ha Tam Nhu of Vietnam.

