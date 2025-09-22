《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOFA thanks Dutch parliament for Taiwan motion

The Binnenhof, which houses the Dutch parliament in The Hague, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday thanked members of the Dutch House of Representatives for passing a motion on Sept. 11 calling for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

The motion, introduced by Jan Paternotte of the Democrats 66 party, who also serves as cochair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China for the Netherlands, was backed by lawmakers across party lines. It passed with 147 votes in favor and three against.

The motion stated that UN Resolution 2758 “addresses the representation of China in the UN, but does not stipulate that the People’s Republic of China （PRC） has sovereignty over Taiwan, nor does it make any statements about Taiwan’s participation in the UN or other international organizations.”

It said the Netherlands, together with other democracies, has a responsibility to resist threats and intimidation targeting free and democratic societies.

The motion also said that the Netherlands has an interest in Taiwan’s representation at the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN Climate Change Conference and the International Criminal Police Organization （Interpol）.

It called on the Dutch government to “actively advocate for Taiwan’s meaningful participation during the UN General Assembly and at annual meetings of UN organizations and to submit proposals to this end, together with other countries, and proceed to the agenda.”

MOFA yesterday expressed its appreciation to members of the Dutch House of Representatives for their strong support for Taiwan during the General Assembly session, which runs from Sept. 9 to Tuesday next week.

The latest motion builds on four others passed by the Dutch parliament in April, which included calls for the Dutch government to condemn Chinese military escalation, send a government-level delegation to Taiwan, deepen bilateral trade ties and support Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the ministry said.

Reaffirming the long-standing friendship between Taiwan and the Netherlands, the ministry said Taiwan would continue to expand cooperation with the Netherlands in key areas, including semiconductor supply chain resilience, information security management and next-generation communications.

