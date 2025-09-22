為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOFA thanks Dutch parliament for Taiwan motion

    The Binnenhof, which houses the Dutch parliament in The Hague, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

    The Binnenhof, which houses the Dutch parliament in The Hague, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

    2025/09/22 03:00

    By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday thanked members of the Dutch House of Representatives for passing a motion on Sept. 11 calling for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

    The motion, introduced by Jan Paternotte of the Democrats 66 party, who also serves as cochair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China for the Netherlands, was backed by lawmakers across party lines. It passed with 147 votes in favor and three against.

    The motion stated that UN Resolution 2758 “addresses the representation of China in the UN, but does not stipulate that the People’s Republic of China （PRC） has sovereignty over Taiwan, nor does it make any statements about Taiwan’s participation in the UN or other international organizations.”

    It said the Netherlands, together with other democracies, has a responsibility to resist threats and intimidation targeting free and democratic societies.

    The motion also said that the Netherlands has an interest in Taiwan’s representation at the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN Climate Change Conference and the International Criminal Police Organization （Interpol）.

    It called on the Dutch government to “actively advocate for Taiwan’s meaningful participation during the UN General Assembly and at annual meetings of UN organizations and to submit proposals to this end, together with other countries, and proceed to the agenda.”

    MOFA yesterday expressed its appreciation to members of the Dutch House of Representatives for their strong support for Taiwan during the General Assembly session, which runs from Sept. 9 to Tuesday next week.

    The latest motion builds on four others passed by the Dutch parliament in April, which included calls for the Dutch government to condemn Chinese military escalation, send a government-level delegation to Taiwan, deepen bilateral trade ties and support Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the ministry said.

    Reaffirming the long-standing friendship between Taiwan and the Netherlands, the ministry said Taiwan would continue to expand cooperation with the Netherlands in key areas, including semiconductor supply chain resilience, information security management and next-generation communications.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播