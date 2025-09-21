《TAIPEI TIMES》 CWA expects land, sea warnings for Typhoon Ragasa

A satellite image of Typhoon Ragasa southeast of Taiwan at 6pm yesterday. Photo: Central Weather Administration

The Central Weather Administration （CWA） yesterday said that it expected to issue a sea warning for Typhoon Ragasa this morning and a land warning at night as it approached Taiwan.

Ragasa intensified from a tropical storm into a typhoon at 8am yesterday, the CWA said, adding that at 2pm, it was about 1,110km east-southeast of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, Taiwan’s southernmost tip.

The typhoon was moving northwest at 13kph, with sustained winds of up to 119kph and gusts reaching 155kph, the CWA Web site showed.

Forecaster Liu Pei-teng （劉沛滕） said that Ragasa was projected to strengthen as it neared the Bashi Channel, with its 200km radius expected to expand further.

Gusts might reach 184kph, making Ragasa potentially the strongest typhoon so far this year in the northwest Pacific, Liu said, adding that Taiwan is expected to bear the brunt from tomorrow to early Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to be closest to Taiwan tomorrow night and on Tuesday, when its wind radius could reach 280km to 300km, he said.

From tomorrow to Wednesday, residents in Hualien and Taitung counties should brace for extremely heavy rain and strong winds, Liu said.

Mountainous areas in Yilan County, and Kaohsiung and Pingtung might also see heavy rainfall, he said, adding that rain could be expected across the nation.

