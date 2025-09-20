為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 US forwards funding, ‘six assurances’ bills

    The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured on Aug. 12. Photo: EPA

    The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured on Aug. 12. Photo: EPA

    2025/09/20 03:00

    EFFORTS CONTINUE:Although Trump reportedly declined to approve US$400 million in military aid to Taiwan, Taipei says the two countries would continue to deepen ties

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with agencies

    The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday passed bills authorizing funding to help Taiwan bolster its diplomacy and codify the “six assurances” into law.

    The Taiwan Allies Fund Act and Six Assurances to Taiwan Act were proposed by US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and incorporated into the US Department of State Reauthorization Bill.

    The Taiwan Allies Fund Act authorizes the executive branch to allocate US$120 million from next fiscal year to 2028 to assist Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and unofficial partners that are facing pressure from China.

    Countries eligible to apply for the fund must meet several criteria, including that they maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan or are significantly deepening informal ties with Taiwan, are facing coercion from China due to their relationship with Taiwan and are lacking the economic or political capacity to effectively withstand Chinese pressure without US support.

    The Six Assurances to Taiwan Act requires codifying into law the “six assurances” made by the administration of former US president Ronald Reagan and ensures that the principles could not be altered without congressional approval.

    The “six assurances” stipulate that the US would not set a date to end arms sales to Taiwan, change the Taiwan Relations Act, consult with China on arms sales to Taiwan nor act as a mediator between Taiwan and China.

    The assurances also say that the US would not formally recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan nor pressure Taiwan to negotiate with China.

    Although US administrations have reiterated the “six assurances” and the US Congress has referenced them in legislation, they have never been codified into law.

    By advancing the bipartisan provisions, the US Congress is standing firmly with Taiwan to resist China’s coercion and intimidation, Krishnamoorthi said on Thursday.

    The two acts would deepen the US-Taiwan partnership, counter China’s economic coercion and reinforce peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added.

    The bills await approval by the US House of Representatives, the US Senate and US President Donald Trump before they can become law.

    In other news, the Washington Post on Thursday reported that Trump declined to approve US$400 million in military aid to Taiwan while negotiating on trade with Beijing and ahead of a potential summit with China.

    The Presidential Office neither confirmed nor denied the report, saying only that Taiwan and the US maintain close, ongoing cooperation on security issues, including defense.

    Taiwan appreciates the US’ long-standing support in the nation’s efforts to bolster its defense capabilities, the office said, adding that the two countries “will continue to deepen partnerships across sectors to provide a stabilizing force for global prosperity and development.”

    “As a responsible member of the region, Taiwan is determined and confident in continuing to strengthen its self-defense capabilities and to work with partner countries like the US to deter aggression and safeguard regional peace, stability and prosperity,” it said.

    Under former US president Joe Biden, Washington approved more than US$2 billion in military aid packages for Taiwan.

    However, Trump “does not support sending weapons without payment, a preference also on display with Ukraine,” the Post said.

    US and Taiwanese defense officials met in Alaska last month and discussed a package of weapons sales “which could total in the billions of dollars,” including drones, missiles and sensors to monitor the nation’s coastline, it added.

    Meanwhile, the head of the US Senate Armed Forces Committee during a visit to Taiwan last month said that he was determined that the US and Taiwan should remain “the best of friends.”

    “It is our determination and our intention that Taiwan remain free and make its own decisions,” Republican Senator Roger Wicker said after talks with President William Lai （賴清德）.

    “Part of maintaining the freedoms that we have is enhanced cooperation militarily, enhanced cooperation with our defense industrial base, making the best use of those funds,” he said.

