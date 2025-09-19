為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Foreign minister Lin visits Italy

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, front row, fourth left, attends a ceremony at Taiwan’s representative office alongside Italian lawmakers in Rome on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, front row, fourth left, attends a ceremony at Taiwan's representative office alongside Italian lawmakers in Rome on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

    2025/09/19 03:00

    ‘NEW CHAPTER’: An Italian politician said Taiwan’s decision to open a second representative office in Milan and renovate its Rome office showed warming ties

    / Staff writer, with CNA, ROME

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） on Wednesday made a rare visit to Italy to inaugurate the nation’s renovated representative office in Rome and meet with Italian parliamentarians as part of his ongoing European trip.

    Taiwan and Italy share the values of freedom, democracy and human rights, and enjoy close exchanges in many fields, Lin said at the ceremony, adding that the upgraded office symbolizes a new chapter in bilateral relations.

    Lin described the two countries as complementary and trusted economic partners, citing Italy’s strengths in innovation, design and industry, and Taiwan’s expertise in technology, green energy and manufacturing.

    Cooperation benefits both sides and the global supply chain, he said.

    Lin said that his European visit aims to promote the government’s “Taiwan Culture in Europe 2025” campaign, which includes exhibitions of artifacts and performing arts groups.

    Guests at the ceremony included Italian Senator Lucio Malan, president of the Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Italian Senate Vice President Gian Marco Centinaio and Italian Deputy Paolo Formentini, vice president of the Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee.

    Centinaio welcomed Lin to Italy and said that Taiwan’s decision to open a second representative office in Milan in 2023 and renovate its office in Rome reflected warming bilateral ties.

    He also praised Taiwan as a democratic model and said he had promised President William Lai （賴清德） that Italy would always stand by Taiwan.

    Lin’s visit to Europe was not made public beforehand due to its sensitivity.

    His first stop in Europe was the Czech Republic, where he attended the opening of the “100 Treasures, 100 Stories: Treasures from the National Palace Museum” exhibition.

    Taiwanese foreign ministers rarely make public visits to countries that do not have official diplomatic ties with the nation.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not disclose details of Lin’s itinerary, saying only that he was in Europe for the cultural tour and that more information would be released later.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

