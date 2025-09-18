為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Yunlin temples most visited in Taiwan this year

    Worshipers are pictured at Beigang Chaotian Temple in Yunlin County in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/09/18 03:00

    By Huang Chih-hao and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Beigang Chaotian Temple （北港朝天宮） in Yunlin County is the most-visited temple in Taiwan so far this year, having received more than 9.33 million visits as of July, Tourism Administration statistics showed today.

    Yunlin County came out on top this year, home to three of the top 10 most-visited temples in the nation, the report said.

    In second place was Tainan’s Orthodox Luermen Shengmu Temple （正統鹿耳門聖母廟） with 8.83 million visits, followed by Yunlin County again, with Beigang Wude Temple （北港武德宮） receiving 6.68 million visits, the data showed.

    In fourth and fifth place were Nankunshen Temple （南鯤鯓代天府） in Tainan at 5.98 million visits and Fusing Temple （福興宮） in Yunlin County with 3.86 million visits respectively, it said.

    In sixth place was Taichung’s Dajia Jenn Lann Temple （大甲鎮瀾宮） with 3.39 million visits, followed by Tainan’s Madou Daitian Temple （麻豆代天府） with 2.97 million and Baishatun Gongtian Temple （白沙屯拱天宮） in Miaoli County hitting 2.91 million visits, statistics showed.

    In ninth and 10th place were Checheng Fu’an Temple （車城福安宮） in Pingtung County with 2.59 million and Fo Guang Shan （佛光山） in Kaohsiung with 2.15 million visits respectively, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

